‘Rick and Morty’ Season 5: Updates about the Show’s Return

Now that the finale for Rick and Morty Season 4 is airing, you may find yourself asking just how long we’ll have to wait until the show returns for Season 5. Here’s everything we know so far about the next season.

Season 5’s Release Date Might Be Delayed

Interviews with different people involved in Rick and Morty have revealed that Season 5 might be delayed. Some viewers had hoped that it would return a year from the Season 4 premiere now that Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland aren’t always waiting for the series to be renewed. Sadly, there’s reason to believe that the pandemic might delay it. Season 4 premiered on November 10, 2019.

Sarah Chalke, who voices Beth, told Digital Spy in mid-May that the recording process for some Season 5 episodes was on hold due to the pandemic.

She said: “So, season 5, we haven’t read yet. They’re writing it already. But as it stands, we are going to most likely hold off on recording until things settle down a little bit, in terms of when… you know, maybe if there was an option that we could possibly record… you know, when we could record back at the studio.”

Chris Parnell — who voices Jerry — told IGN in early May that while the season was written and partially storyboarded, the actors hadn’t recorded their lines yet.

He said: “We have not started recording Season 5, but I know they have, certainly, episodes written and have it boarded to a certain extent. But I don’t know when we’ll start recording.”

IGN estimated that this means we won’t see new episodes until some time in 2021 at the earliest.

Dan Harmon Posted Last Year About Ideas for Season 5

Last year, Dan Harmon was already talking about Season 5 ideas.

Back on May 24, 2019 he shared the above photo and wrote: “The amount of season 5 ideas Rob Schrab can come up with in a day is just awe inspiring from a certain distance at which I should have stayed.”

Reddit got together and pulled in a closeup of those post-it note ideas:

You can see phrases like “invisible wigs,” “Rick’s Day Care,” “Voltron but with vegetables,” “sperm blob,” “Wesley Sniper,” “Jerry gets in a Twitter feud and wins, now someone is trying to kill him,” “furniture zoo,” Y-Ray Vision,” Morty buys a boat,” and more.

Dan Harmon Said They’re Already Working on Season 6

During a table read of Community a couple of weeks ago, Harmon said that one of the Community writers, Alex Rubens, was joining them on Season 6 of Rick and Morty. This happens at 2:36 in the video below.

‘Rick and Morty’ Has 60 More Episodes in Its Deal with Adult Swim

After this season, we’ll likely have six more seasons of the show. Adult Swim signed a big deal for Rick and Morty. After Season 3, Adult Swim signed on for 70 more episodes of the show. That announcement was made in May 2018. Adult Swim confirmed with Heavy in a statement at the time: “Adult Swim has made a long-term overall deal with the creators that will include 70 new episodes of the critically acclaimed series…”

Justin Roiland shared a tweet at the time that also mentioned 70 episodes back in 2018.

More Rick and Morty coming. Looking forward to all the tweets asking where it is! #theydrawingit pic.twitter.com/KZild3B9rP — Justin Roiland (@JustinRoiland) May 10, 2018

Dan Harmon’s video is also shared the same thing two years ago:

So even with the season ending, we’ll still have 60 more episodes left to enjoy according to the deal Adult Swim signed for the show, since there were 10 episodes in Season 4.

