Rite Aid’s Memorial Day Hours 2020: Is It Open or Closed?

Rite Aid is open for business during its regular business hours on Memorial Day 2020, but those hours vary by location.

Check your local store listing to see what hours Rite Aid is open near you. Rite Aid’s hours may also be impacted by the coronavirus mitigation efforts. Stores are closing early to increase time available for cleaning and sanitation efforts. Some stores are also offering special shopping hours for seniors and people with compromised immune systems. Contact the Rite Aid near you for more detailed information.

Here’s what you need to know:

Rite Aid Is Offering Memorial Day Deals on Snacks, Sunscreen & Sunglasses

Memorial Day is just around the corner. Make sure to stock up on sun protection & backyard fun for your holiday. https://t.co/NKzE6APyAU pic.twitter.com/CGTHH4Ovgp — Rite Aid (@riteaid) May 24, 2020

Rite Aid is stocked up on summer items, and you can save on them this Memorial Day. Their deals include buy one, get one free Foster and Grant sunglasses, buy one get one 50 percent off sunscreen on select brands, three 12-packs of soft drinks for $10.99 on select brands, two for $6 on Chips Ahoy and M&Ms and buy one get one free sun and skin care items from Daily Logic.

See your weekly ad for more details. You can also find Rite Aid coupons here.

“Memorial Day is just around the corner,” Rite Aid wrote on Twitter. “Make sure to stock up on sun protection & backyard fun for your holiday.”

Rite Aid Is Offering Free Coronavirus Testing & Special Shopping Hours for Seniors

Covid-19 testing is easy and contactless. Make an appointment, drive up, stay in your car, and do a self-swab test. Find one of our select locations and make an appointment today. https://t.co/dLrjy1iRXJ pic.twitter.com/yQwVIvfJaT — Rite Aid (@riteaid) May 16, 2020

Rite Aid is taking several steps to help keep their employees and customers safe from the coronavirus. This includes increased cleaning and sanitation efforts, COVID-19 testing and special shopping hours for seniors and for people with weakened immune systems.

“Over 65? Shop Senior Hours,” Rite Aid said on its website. “We’re dedicating one hour every weekday to you. If you’re a senior or have a weakened immune system, shop in-store between 9AM – 10AM. For all others, help us keep our community safe by shopping after 10AM. Thank you.”

Rite Aid is also offering help to those who were diagnosed with the coronavirus. Anyone who tested positive for COVID-19 is asked to call their local store for help. Customers with the coronavirus are asked to use the drive-thru at their local Rite Aid store or purchase their products through free delivery.

“While we’re concerned about the recent developments surrounding COVID-19 (coronavirus), we’re also confident that staying informed and hygienic are the best ways to protect yourself, your family and your community,” Rite Aid wrote on its website. “Because the situation changes daily, we encourage you to routinely check this site for important health and safety updates.”

Some Rite Aid locations are also offering free testing for the coronavirus to those who are 18 and older. The testing is offered in select states, including California, Connecticut, Delaware, Idaho, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia. Customers are asked to take a screening test, which may indicate whether a person has the coronavirus. It is not intended for people with severe symptoms, or those who are in need of immediate medical care. Take the coronavirus medical screening here. Those who are eligible can then receive a free COVID-19 test at participating locations by appointment. Learn more about COVID-19 testing here.

