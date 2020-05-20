Roshanda, Brandi & Clarence Perrio Update on ‘My 600-lb Life’

Roshanda, Brandi and Clarence Perrio, stars of the TLC series My 600-lb Life, were known as the “One-Ton Family” when they were featured on the show during Season 6. The siblings weighed over 2,000 pounds when they first traveled to Houston to work with celebrity bariatric surgeon Dr. Younan Nowzaradan four years ago, and they are returning for the May 20 episode of Where Are They Now? to give fans an update on their lives today.

The TLC description of their followup episode, titled “One-ton Family,” reads, “Together weighing more than a ton, siblings Roshanda, Brandie & Clarence set out to lose weight as a family. But the all-for-one approach may be hurting more than it helps when each of them shows signs of heading in the wrong direction after surgery.”

Here’s what we know about the reality stars, their journey with Dr. Now, and where they are today ahead of tonight’s episode. (Warning: some spoilers on the Perrio siblings’ stories ahead! Turn back now if you don’t want anything ruined for you before the episode airs!)

The Perrio Siblings Were All Originally Approved for Weight Loss Surgery

At the start of their weight loss journey, Roshanda weighed 783 pounds, Brandie weighed between upwards of 650 pounds, and Clarence said he weighed less than both of his sisters, although his weight was still debatable.

According to Distractify, the Perrio siblings were characterized as “super morbidly obese” by Dr. Now, and they struggled to exert control over their eating habits before finally traveling to Houston to work with Dr. Now.

“We’ve been to doctors over the years who have told us there’s nothing they can do to help us because we’re too big,” the Perrios shared during their original episode.

However, despite some challenges along the way, Brandi was the first to be approved for the weight loss surgery during her original journey with Dr. Now, followed by Clarence shortly after. Seeing both of her siblings approved for the weight loss surgery prompted Roshanda to work harder and keep to her diet, and when she finally dropped down to just over 600 pounds, Dr. Now also approved her for surgery, Distractify reports.

Roshanda & Clarence Are Still Working to Lose Weight

The Perrio siblings lost a combined 700 pounds by the end of their first episode, according to Distractify. Although Rashanda was still 600 pounds in early 2019, Brandie was down to an impressive 370 pounds, while Clarence weighed in at 397.

So where are the siblings today? Roshanda reveals during the followup episode that she’s lost over 300 pounds since 2018, putting her weight somewhere in the 400s. The siblings decided to focus on their individual weight loss journeys instead of losing weight as a family, which appears to be working for them. “I’m more motivated than ever to do this,” Roshanda updates fans during tonight’s episode. “I’m going to keep going and pushing ahead until I get to my goal, and I know we’re gonna come back together as a family.” Although Clarence quit Dr. Now’s program to focus on his own personal weight loss journey, he still lost over 200 pounds, according to Distractify. “I came to realize that where I need to be is focused on what will help me keep making progress and not on doing things that are a waste and taking me off of that focus,” he explains. View this post on Instagram Makin progress A post shared by Roshanda Perrio (@bigsexybish28) on May 11, 2018 at 7:58am PDT Meanwhile, Brandi also quit the program to focus on her music career, so it’s unclear how much weight (if any) she’s lost today. However, you can follow her sister Rashanda on Instagram here, where she gives the occasional update on her health and fitness. The Perrio siblings also have a Facebook page, although it hasn’t been updated since 2018.

