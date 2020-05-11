Russ & Paola 90 Day Fiancé Update: Where Are They Today?

Russ and Paola, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, are still together today and raising their son Axel, who is now 16 months old. Russ and Pao have starred on the 90 Day franchise since the very beginning, appearing on the first season of the original show, as well as several spinoffs, including Happily Ever After and Pillow Talk.

The reality stars are returning for yet another spinoff – the new limited miniseries Self-Quarantined, where they document their lives in isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s what you need to know about Russ and Pao and what they’ve been up to ahead of Self-Quarantined:

Russ’ Instagram is Filled With Pictures of His Family

Russ isn’t as active on social media as his wife, but when he does post updates, they usually include adorable family photos, pictures of his son, or snapshots of his and Paola’s travels (up until quarantine). His most recent photo features a shoutout to his mother and Pao in celebration of Mother’s Day.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all you amazing mothers! I’m proud to know that Axel is surrounded by strong, supportive, and loving mothers! Although our mothers are not permanent in this physical life, the impact that our mothers leave is something we will forever endure spiritually,” Russ wrote on the photo above.

The rest of his page features photos of Pao and Axel, including plenty of family outings, a few silly videos with his wife, and the occasional selfie. It looks like the Mayfields have been attempting to combat the quarantine blues by taking sunny walks and enjoying the great outdoors as often as possible.

“Just some boys out boosting our immune system and fighting [the virus] with some all natural [sun] UV rays,” Russ captioned a picture of he and Axel out on a walk.

Pao Has Been Focusing on Her Health & Fitness & Recently Launched Her Own Fitness Website

After Pao gave birth to Axel in January 2019, the reality star decided to turn her passion for health and fitness into a career. She obtained her personal trainer certificate in January this year, and recently launched her own fitness website, Super Pao Fit, where she offers meal plans, workout programs and one-on-one training sessions for clients.

Pao’s Instagram page is filled with her own home workouts, including dozens of progress pictures and photos of her hard work payoffs. She often interacts with her followers when they ask questions about fitness, and she occasionally promotes products that encourage health and wellness.

“Thank you so much for all who have bought my Super Pao Fit Workout Program,” she captioned the May 7 photo above. “As my company @superpaofitteam is growing, I want to make sure that I’m giving my clients the best of the best! For those who have purchased my workout program (s) please send me an email with your confirmation number so I can add you to my private Facebook group where you will find more support, workout videos, recipes, and so much more! Let’s keep pushing hard.”

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined air Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

