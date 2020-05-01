Sam Lloyd Dead: ‘Scrubs’ Actor Dies at 56

Actor Sam Lloyd, who played lawyer Ted Buckland on the TV series Scrubs, has died. He was 56.

According to TMZ, Lloyd was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor in January 2019. Just a few weeks prior, he and his wife Vanessa had welcomed their first child, Weston.

In a statement, Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence shared, “Thinking a lot about Sam Lloyd today. (Ted). Truly such a kind, sweet guy. He will be missed by so many.”

‘Scrubs’ Producer Tim Hobert Organized a GoFundMe for Lloyd Last Year

In February 2019, Scrubs producer Tim Hobert helped organize a fundraiser to help raise money for Lloyd’s medical costs.

In the page’s description, Hobert wrote that in January 2019, Sam started experiencing headaches and began to lose weight, as well. When he visited a doctor on January 17, he was advised to have a CT scan that revealed a mass on his brain.

“Within a day, he was in brain surgery. Unfortunately, the tumor was too intertwined so the surgeons couldn’t remove it. By Sunday, Sam and Vanessa were informed that the cancer in his brain had metastasized from his lungs. Further scans showed the cancer was also in his liver, spine, and jaw.”

The description continues by describing Sam as a “sweet, kind, and generous soul” who “blessed” people’s lives.

The GoFundMe raised $159,150.

He Is the Nephew of ‘Back to the Future’ Actor Christopher Lloyd

Lloyd’s father, Sam Lloyd III, was also an actor, as was his uncle, Christopher Lloyd, who starred as Dr. Emmett Brown in Back to the Future.

Over the course of his illustrious career, the actor appeared in a number of projects, including American Housewife, Modern Family, Dr. Ken, Cougar Town, and Shameless. He also played Dr. Albert Goldfine in Desperate Housewives from 2004 to 2005. In total, he appeared in 95 episodes of Scrubs.

Along with acting, Lloyd was a singer. His a capella group, The Blanks, made several appearances on Scrubs. Lloyd was also a member of a Beatles tribute band called The Butties.

A number of friends and fellow actors have fled to social media to pay tribute to Lloyd.

On Friday afternoon, Zach Braff wrote, “Rest In Peace to one of the funniest actors I’ve ever had the joy of working with. Sam Lloyd made me crack up and break character every single time we did a scene together. He could not have been a kinder man. I will forever cherish the time I had with you, Sammy.”

Rest In Peace to one of the funniest actors I’ve ever had the joy of working with. Sam Lloyd made me crack up and break character every single time we did a scene together. He could not have been a kinder man. I will forever cherish the time I had with you, Sammy. pic.twitter.com/wwyvGNbveG — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) May 1, 2020

