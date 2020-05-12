Scott Marshall, Garry Marshall’s Son: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Garry Marshall’s son, Scott Marshall, has had a successful career and followed in his dad’s footsteps. He’s a film director and actor with children of his own. Here’s what you need to know about Scott Marshall.

Garry Marshall had three talented children with his wife, Barbara Marshall: Lori, Scott, and Kathleen. Scott Marshall was born in 1969 and married Elissa. They have three children: Sam, Ethan, and Emma. In fact, Scott’s son Sam was Garry’s first grandchild.

1. Scott Marshall’s Sister Said When They Were Children, He Once Took a Chameleon for a Pet from a Local Restaurant

In an interview with Grandparents.com, Scott’s sister Lori jokingly said that growing up, Scott’s job in high school was dating. As a child, he briefly had a chameleon as a pet that he “stole” from a restaurant in the French Quarter, Lori said, but it died by the time they made it to Mississippi.

She said in the interview with her dad: “The dogs were certainly more fun than Scott’s chameleon… He didn’t buy it. He stole it from that garden restaurant in the French Quarter. It was crawling up the wall… But still — despite feasting on fancy crickets — the chameleon died by the time we hit Mississippi.”

Garry Marshall said they had to bury the chameleon near a courthouse. He said: “That’s right. We buried him near the courthouse in Jackson in a Wheat Thins box. Your sister made a lovely pallbearer. She can cry on a dime.”

2. Scott Marshall Is a Film Director & Actor

Scott Marshall is a film director and actor, following in his family’s entertainment career footsteps. Garry Marshall once said about his son: “I’d make him a little wooden airplane and he would take it immediately and burn it, and start to film it, flaming, crashing! … Later, we got a pool and he would get his friends to drink tomato juice and then he’d shoot at them and they would dive in the pool and the tomato juice would come out. It ruined the pool.”

According to IMDb, he acted in series and movies like The Odd Couple, Georgia Rule, Valentine’s Day, The Princess Diaries 2, Raising Helen, Runaway Bride, Beaches, Happy Days, and more. His directing credits include Marriage is for the Byrds, The Land of No Return, See Dad Run, All’s Faire in Love, and more.

Scott studied film and directing at the AFI Conservatory.

3. He Was the Bassist for a Band & Directed a Smash Mouth Video

Scott Marshall also has has a musical career. He was the bassist for the band Chavez and directed Smash Mouth’s video for “Then the Morning Comes.” You can watch the video below.

In one interview with Grandparents.com, Garry talked about what life was like as a grandparent. He said that Scott’s son Ethan once dropped an ice pop on the ground at the age of two and was just inconsolable. Garry said: “If they had an American Idol contest for best crying by a 2-year-old, Simon Cowell would hire him immediately.”

4. All Three of Garry Marshall’s Children Attended the Same University

Scott and Kathleen Marshall accepted the Disney Legend award for their father the late and great Garry Marshall! #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/ipn4JK4cuG — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) July 14, 2017

Garry Marshall’s family is very close. In fact, all three of his children attended Northwestern University, The Daily Northwestern shared. Lori graduated in 1986 and 1988 and said the school was part of the family. Two of his grandchildren and his sister also attended Northwestern. She said that anyone who graduated from NU was immediately considered a friend by her dad.

She told Daily Northwestern: “Northwestern taught him to be a well-rounded person. You could be in Waa-Mu, you could be on the sports team, you could do it all because it was possible.”

5. Garry Marshall Said He Was Proud To Be in a Film His Son Directed

In an interview with Unscripted (which you can watch above), Garry Marshall and Scott Marshall appeared together, interviewing each other about their movie Keeping Up with the Steins.

When asked what it was like for Garry to be directed by his own son, Garry jokingly said: “Well, the first thing is you’re nervous… I don’t want to mess up, he’ll tell mom and I’ll be in big trouble.” He then added that he was really proud of his son and it was nice to have someone who actually knew what they were doing.

“There was a little tricky there because … there’s a scene where I’m naked …,” Garry Marshall said. “Where I jump in the pool naked and since it was a little low budget, there were no doubles so I had to do it myself.

Scott joked: “It was not easy to direct that day.”

But Garry Marshall said at the end that he was proud and felt very secure about his son directing the movie.

