Mary Fitzgerald & Romain Bonnet’s Wedding Caps Off ‘Selling Sunset’ Season 2

The season two finale of Selling Sunset, Netflix’s real estate reality show, ended on a high note with the wedding of Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet. Mary’s whole family was there, plus, of course, her Oppenheimer Group family as well. Here are all the details on Mary’s romance with Romain and the big day.

The Wedding Was French-Themed

Bonnet is a 25-year-old pastry chef and model who is originally from Brittany, France. He and Fitzgerald have been together for almost three years. In a Christmastime post from 2017, he wrote of Mary, “You always been my biggest support and helped me for everything no matter what … I’ll give my best to make you happy.”

The two became engaged in spring 2019, with Fitzgerald showing off her engagement ring on Instagram in April of that year.

To honor his French heritage, their fall 2019 wedding was French-themed, according to People. The home where they were married is a French-style estate and Fitzgerald said her vows in French as a way to honor Bonnet’s parents.

“That was very nerve-wracking. I don’t speak French — I’m trying to learn, but apparently I’m a very slow learner — but Romain’s sister helped me the night before,” Fitzgerald said. “His parents don’t speak English, so Romain and I both thought that was a very nice touch.”

She also said that it was their “dream wedding” because it “just felt sincere and comfortable.”

“We wanted to keep it very intimate and have our families as a big focus. And you never know when we get the cast there with all the cameras if our families were going to feel comfortable, if there was to be some dramatic fighting with the girls. So I made it very clear to them that we’ll have them escorted out if that happened,” said Fitzgerald, adding that “for the most part,” her castmates behaved themselves.

Mary Sold Her Wedding Venue On Her Wedding Day

In true real estate agent fashion, Fitzgerald sold her wedding venue on her wedding day — and what a fortuitous find that was because the original venue fell through just weeks before the wedding. Instead, they were married at a private residence in the Los Angeles area that is styled after a French estate. It was actually the home of one of Fitzgerald’s clients and she sold the house the day she got married.

“I end up selling my wedding venue on my wedding day, which was amazing: I paused the wedding and sold it in the middle of getting ready,” says Fitzgerald. “Everyone thought I was out of my mind, but I told the seller when he allowed me to book it for the wedding venue that I won’t let the wedding planning or doing it there get in the way of selling it!”

Unfortunately, the honeymoon, which was scheduled for this spring, had to be put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Fitzgerald told People that they’ll get to take their trip to Bali eventually. For now, “We’re going to start looking for a house to start flipping, and we are going to start doing that going forward.”

Selling Sunset/i> seasons one and two are on Netflix now.

