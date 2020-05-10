Shakira’s House: Where Husband Girard Pique & Their Kids Call Home

Shakira’s house will be on fine display during the Disney Family Singalong Volume II, which airs Sunday, May 10 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. The Colombian superstar is one of dozens of celebrities appearing on TV for the special, which is raising money for Feeding America.

Ahead of the show, here’s what we know about where Shakira, her husband Girard Pique, and their children are quarantining during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shakira is Currently in a Villa in Barcelona

Shakira owns several homes all over the world. According to Velvet Ropes, she owns a mansion in Miami and a villa in Barcelona, plus a private island in the Bahamas she bought in 2011 with Pink Floyd member Roger Waters and Spanish singer Alejandro Sanz for $15 million. The plans were to build a luxury resort there, though it’s unclear whether any real estate has been developed there.

It would seem Shakira and her family are quarantining in the Barcelona villa because she made a comment in an Instagram video about being “here in Europe” — Barcelona is in Spain.

Shakira’s Barcelona home is a seven-bedroom property in a town called Esplugues de Llobregat. It boasts two kitchens, a gym, a cabana, and an outdoor swimming pool. Her Miami Beach property is on the water and boasts 8700 square feet of living space and 100 feet of waterfront on Biscayne Bay.

The singer has been keeping busy in quarantine. She recently posted a picture of herself to Instagram talking to the CEO of Sony Music Latin while blow-drying her hair. She has also been taking an Ancient Philosophy course online through the University of Pennsylvania.

She writes on Instagram, “I know… my hobbies are very impractical, but it took a lot of hours after the kids were asleep. Thank you, Plato and predecessors, for all the ‘fun’ over the past month!”

The Disney Family Singalong Performers

Just like with the first Disney Family Singalong, the performers this time run the gamut across the musical landscape, from divas to Disney stalwarts to dancers. The star-studded lineup includes:

Christina Aguilera, Tituss Burgess, Sabrina Carpenter, Chloe x Halle, Billy Eichner, Hayley Erbert, Halsey, Josh Gad, Donald Glover, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Jennifer Hudson, Lang Lang, John Legend, Idina Menzel, Miguel, Keke Palmer, Katy Perry, Ben Platt, Seth Rogen, Anika Noni Rose, Walter Russell III, Rebel Wilson, Shakira, and Disney on Broadway stars Merle Dandridge, Heather Headley, Adam Jacobs, Caissie Levy, Kara Lindsay, Kevin Massey, and Josh Strickland.

Plus, Kermit, Miss Piggy and the rest of The Muppets will open the show, and Dancing with the Stars professional dancers Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Witney Carson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Sasha Farber and Emma Slater team up for an outstanding remote ensemble routine to “Zero to Hero” with Keke Palmer.

The ABC press release also teases that there are some “surprise performances” in store for fans as well.

Families and vulnerable members of the community who need help can visit FeedingAmerica.org/FeedTheLove to learn more about Feeding America’s COVID-19 response and how to locate local food banks for help.

The Disney Family Singalong Volume II airs Sunday, May 10 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

