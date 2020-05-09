Siegfried Fischbacher’s Reaction to Roy Horn’s Death

Roy Horn, one half of the famed Siegfried and Roy magician duo, died on Friday, May 8, from the COVID-19 coronavirus. It was reported on April 29 that the magician, whose full name is Roy Uwe Ludwig Roy, was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Horn’s death to the virus was confirmed by his publicist, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. The German magician died at the Mountain View Hospital in Las Vegas. He was 75 years old.

Horn was born on October 3, 1944, in Nordenham, a small town in Lower Saxony, Germany. He met Siegfried Fischbacher, who was also born in Germany, in 1957 when Horn worked as a waiter on a cruise. They became the famous illusionist duo Siegfried and Roy, and performed in Las Vegas for years.

Siegfried Issued a Statement After the Death of His Partner Horn

In a statement provided to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Horn’s partner Siegfried spoke about losing his best friend. The statement read:

Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend. From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried. Roy was a fighter his whole life including during these final days. I give my heartfelt appreciation to the team of doctors, nurses and staff at Mountain View Hospital who worked heroically against this insidious virus that ultimately took Roy’s life.

Siegfried and Roy lived together at a 100-acre estate called Little Bavaria in Las Vegas.

