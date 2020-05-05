‘Deadliest Catch’ Captain Sig Hansen Since His Heart Attack

In March 2016, Deadliest Catch star Sig Hansen suffered a heart attack. Two years later, he had another one.

These days, fans will be happy to know, Hansen appears to be doing well, and is busy repairing his boat in the hopes that he can return to fishing again soon.

In mid-April, Sig told People, “I just have to be a positive thinker and assume that we’re going to go fishing. For me, in my mind, it’s business as usual, but I don’t know that for sure. To stay ahead of the game, that’s what we’re doing. That’s our plan so we’ll be busy all this summer.”

“It Lives in Your Mind”

Still, Sig admits that his health issues have given him pause.

When he spoke to Hollywood Life recently, he said, “If I feel something, I’m paranoid. I think it’s more of a mind game than anything else. That’s the problem. I don’t know how to explain that.”

In April 2019, EW interviewed Sig about the new season of Deadliest Catch. He shared, in regards to his 2018 heart attack, “Honesty what happened was, I was on an antibiotic, and I had an allergic reaction to it. My wife and I were driving and I started to swell up, my throat, hands, everything. I was choking out on the interstate. She called 911, I kept driving 100 miles an hour and went right to the ER.”

Hansen continued, “The nurse said I probably had less than 10 minutes. They gave me the EpiPen, and then my body went into a shock. I grabbed my chest and said, ‘I’m in pain.’ They checked my blood levels and said, ‘Jesus Christ, you are having a heart attack.’ The allergic reaction brought on a heart attack, so I went through that baloney again.”

Sig’s Retirement Plans

In light of these health issues, fans have grown curious about Sig’s future on the boat. He tells Hollywood Life, “People have been asking me about [retirement] the last few years, which makes me feel old as hell, especially after the heart attack. I just think about things differently. When you’re talking about retiring, a lot of guys do it on more of a financial decision.”

The fishing captain continued, “For me, it’s more about my mortality. You think about your life more, so I get more and more worried every time we go out. That’s the truth. I’m scared. I’m more fearful. It does cross my mind, but I don’t know if I would want to retire right now. I don’t know if I could. Even when Mandy was out there alone, you’re still thinking… Okay, she should be doing this now. They should be this far. You’re still in the game in your head.”

