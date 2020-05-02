Is ‘SNL’ New or Canceled Tonight? [5/2/2020]

Since the coronavirus pandemic shut down production of Saturday Night Live–and many other television shows–the NBC comedy sketch series has largely been on hiatus while most people quarantine. The show has occasionally returned with remote episodes, including an outtake from last week, where comedian Cecily Strong impersonated Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Is There a New Episode of SNL on Saturday, May 2 ?

Though the clip didn’t make the show, SNL posted it online. Despite sporadically returning to NBC, there is not a new episode of SNL on Saturday, May 2, The Wrap and TV Guide confirmed. Instead, they will be replaying the March 7, which was hosted by Daniel Craig. The Weekend performed as the musical guest. It was one of the last episodes before SNL shut down.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Sends Cecily Strong a Michigan Care Package

Whitmer was pleased with Strong’s impersonation last week, and showed the comedian how much she cared by sending her some beer, T-shirts and other Michigan-centric swag.

“Got a giant and gorgeous Michigan care package sent to New York courtesy of that super cool woman from Michigan,” Strong wrote on Instagram May 2. “Thank you @gewhitmer !!! Honestly, this blew me away! And thank you @sudigreen and @frangillespie for always writing wonderful funny pieces. I’m sorry I can’t share with you in person, so cheers to you from afar!”

In the skit, Strong as Whitmer vented about having a rough week. “Governors are kinda having a moment right now,”she said, referencing the protesters who are against the lockdown orders. “Yeah, I’m nursing a Labatt’s,” Strong said, as noted by USA Today.

Strong called the protests “Ted Nugent cosplay” and added, “Look people, it’s live free or die, not live free and die.”

Strong also took a swing at President Donald Trump for calling Whitmer “the woman in Michigan” while talking about the governor being Joe Biden’s potential running mate.

“Now, like you, I have heard the rumors that I’m on the short list to be Joe Biden’s vice president, the V.P.’s veep, because if it’s going to be a woman, it might as well be that woman,” she said.

What’s The ‘SNL’ Cast Up To?

After filming from his house, comedian Kenan Thompson thanked his family for allowing cameras into their home. After telling everyone to “enjoy the show” he added to his wife and kids, “Thank you for letting me turn out house into Studio H8 again! I love you and thank you for all your help.”

Colin Jost shared a throw-back picture that showed himself and Andy Samberg on May 2. “Me Akiva Liz and Slamberg at Tivoli in Copenhagen during our first years at SNL when we used to all go on random trips together on off weeks. As you can tell from my shirt I had just joined the Danish navy,” he captioned the photo, adding that Seth Meyers took the picture.

Michael Che shared a Photoshopped picture of himself and Tiger King star Carole Baskin. “see ya saturday!” he wrote on May 1.

The encore episode of Craig’s episode is slated to premiere Saturday on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET.

