‘Songland’ Boyz II Men Songs: How to Download the Winners

The latest episode of Songand featured the Grammy-winning R&B group Boyz II Men, made up of Shawn Stockman, Wanya Morris, and Nathan Morris (no relation). The fourth member, Michael McCary, quit the band in 2003 — find out why in our post about what they’ve said about the split over the years.

Boyz II Men had a string of hits between 1990 and 1997, most notably “End of the Road,” “I’ll Make Love To You,” and “One Sweet Day,” which they recorded with Mariah Carey and which became the longest-running No. 1 in Billboard chart history at the time, a record it held for 23 years.

Since the late ’90s, the band hasn’t really charted any hits, though their albums “Motown: A Journey Through Hitsville USA,” “Love,” “Twenty,” and “Collide” all cracked the Top 15 of the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Ahead is a rundown of their Songland episode, including the winning song and how to download it, but be warned of spoilers.

Contestants

Coming into the show, Boyz II Men said they were looking for “songs that are memorable — easy to remember, hard to forget.”

“We’re harmony-structured and chord-oriented, but we want to find something that’s more contemporary, modern-day that we can splash in a little bit of who we are and kind of introduce that to the audience of today,” said Nathan.

“We’re at this point in our careers where we want to help the next generation along,” said Stockman. “What we aspired for ourselves we aspire for them too.”

The four contestants who performed for them were:

Zak Waters, Los Angeles, California, “Bad Things”

Juan and Lisa Winans, Washington DC, “Maybe”

Charles Infamous, Lancaster, Pennsylvania, “Jukebox”

Chrislee, Essex Fells, New Jersey, “Love Struck”

The three artists chosen to advance were Zak Waters, who was assigned to producer Ryan Tedder; Juan and Lisa Winans, who were assigned to producer Shane McAnally; and Chrislee, who was assigned to producer Ester Dean.

The Winning Song

Boyz II Men had great songs to choose from, saying all three songs “took a major turn” when they were reworked by the producers. They ultimately went with “Love Struck” by Chrislee.

“I like the verse, the vibe, the moves,” said Stockman.

When Dean and Chrislee reworked “Love Struck,” they added background vocals and harmonies — because obviously, Boyz II Men sings harmonies — and made the lyrics more specific. They also gave the song a build, where it started out smaller and quieter and built to a bigger finish.

“I like the harmonies that they’re doing in there and you left space where they can do rounds and stuff can move all over the place,” said Nathan.

“It’s incredible that Boyz II Men wants to cut such a different record for them,” said Chrislee. “With the expertise that they have the years of experience and incredible voices they have, I’m so stoked to hear them kill it in the best way.”

But then! In a twist, Boyz II Men actually decided they want to record all three of the songs presented to them on the show.

“If you know anything about the business, good songs are hard to come by. All of them just worked for us and the ability to have them all was just… you know, not being greedy, but we’ll take them all,” said Nathan.

You can hear the full songs on Songland’s and Boyz II Men’s YouTube channel and download them now on iTunes and Spotify.

Songland airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, following new episodes of The Voice.

