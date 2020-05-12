‘Songland’ Julia Michaels Episode Songs: How to Download the Winner

The latest episode of Songand featured Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Julia Michaels, who has sung her own songs, like the 2017 breakout hit “Issues,” but has also penned hits for Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, Kelly Clarkson, Rita Ora, Jason Derulo, Gwen Stefani, Nick Jonas, John Legend, and Ed Sheeran — and she is only 26 years old.

Ahead is a rundown of Michaels’ episode, including the winning song and how to download it.

Contestants

Jenna Lotti Performs "Sad Girls" (Original Song Performance) – Songland 2020

On Songland, she said she’s looking for “something that feels like me, that’s raw and emotional but still kind of quirky and fun.”

The four contestants who performed for her were:

Keegan Bost, Gadsden, Alabama, “Glad You Came”

Jenna Lotti, Milton, Massachusetts, “Sad Girls”

Jeremy Shayne, Beirut, Lebanon, “Too Late”

Dan Burke, East Haddam, Connecticut, “Numb”

The three artists chosen to advance were Bost, who was assigned to producer Ryan Tedder; Lotti, who was assigned to producer Shane McAnally; and Burke, who was assigned to producer Ester Dean.

The Winning Song

The song Michaels chose to record is Bost’s “Glad You Came” but that was after he and Tedder tore it down and wrote almost entirely new lyrics, including changing the title to “Give It To You.”

But Bost didn’t care what they did to the song. He compared himself to a fiction writer, saying that notes on the lyrics were nothing personal. He was very excited to win, especially since he watched the first season of the show and decided to throw caution to the wind and send in some demos even though he had no experience in the music industry.

“After watching season one of Songland, it really just put this bug in my head that I couldn’t let go of, so I sent in a few songs to see if this was something a kid from Alabama could do. At first, I thought it was just kind of a pipe dream. The fact that I’m here now is crazy,” said Bost.

Of the song, Michaels said, “I love all of these songs but ultimately, only one of them really sounded like moi. The song that I’ve picked to record is Keegan’s, ‘Give It To You’ … it felt different and fun and still emotional. It felt really cool that they took what I had said in because some people wouldn’t do that and be like, ‘My thing was better.’ It was nice that it really was like a full-on collaboration. It just felt like me.”

Bost gushed, “Julia Michaels just picked my song to record and release and that’s insane. I live in such a small town and there’s no music scene going on there. To have this opportunity is not something that would happen to somebody like me. Thank you so much to Songland, to Julia, to Ryan. This is an amazing experience and I am so, so thankful for this.”

You can hear the full song on Songland’s and McBride’s YouTube channel and download it now on iTunes and Spotify.

Songland airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, following new episodes of The Voice.

