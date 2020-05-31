‘Star Mort Rickturn of the Jerri’: Finale Title Refers to ‘Star Wars’ Movie

The finale for Rick and Morty Season 4 is called “Star Mort Rickturn of the Jerri.” This is a reference to a Star Wars movie. Read on to learn more.

‘Star Mort Rickturn’ Refers to ‘Star Wars’

The title of Season 4 Episode 10, “Star Mort Rickturn of the Jerri,” refers to a Star Wars movie. As with many other Rick and Morty episode titles, it’s possible that the theme of the movie won’t reflect on the theme of the episode at all. But still, here is at the movie and more details about the episode.

The title is a parody of the movie title: Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi.

Return of the Jedi was first released in 1983, directed by Richard Marquand, with the screenplay written by Lawrence Kasdan and George Lucas. Lucas was the executive producer. This was the third in the original Star Wars trilogy, taking place a year after The Empire Strikes Back. In this movie, the Empire was constructing a second Death Star. This also saw another standoff between Darth Vader and Luke.

The classic movie is beloved by many. Here’s a trailer:

Past Title Meanings

Here’s a look at what past Rick and Morty episode titles meant this season. This has minor spoilers for past episodes.

Season 4 Episode 1: “Edge of Tomorty: Rick Die Repeat” – This was a reference to the movie Edge of Tomorrow, which had the tagline: Live, Die, Repeat. This was a sci-fi movie starring Tom Cruise about reliving time over and over until you can find a way to survive the objective. It tied in pretty closely with the show’s premise.