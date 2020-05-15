The Mandalorian & More: Star Wars Films & Shows in Production

The year 2020 has been a quiet year so far the beloved franchise that’s now been around for over 40 years. While several projects released at the end of 2019, including the ultimate end to the Skywalker film saga, the only piece of new Star Wars media to be released has been the final season of The Clone Wars, which comes six years after its sixth season finished.

But the new decade is certain to be an exciting one for Star Wars, with several new projects on the horizon. The unveiling of Disney+ provides a platform for a plethora of upcoming shows, and with the primary sequel trilogy completed, new films are slowly being shaped in the shadows.

Here’s a full list of the Star Wars shows and movies currently in the works.

The Rian Johnson Film Trilogy

Despite rumors that Johnson’s trilogy has been canceled or axed following the reception to The Last Jedi, Johnson has insisted that the trilogy is still in the works. TLJ received mostly positive reviews from critics, but received mixed to below-average scores from audience reviews.

There’s been little to no information regarding casting, filming locations, or script updates. All that is known is that it will be separate from the Skywalker saga, and will “introduce new characters from a corner of the galaxy that Star Wars lore has never before explored.” It was originally announced in November 2017, before The Last Jedi had released.

A Reported Knights of the Old Republic Film

According to three sources that spoke to Buzzfeed News, Lucasfilm is developing a film inspired by the critically acclaimed Star Wars video game from 2003, Knights of the Old Republic. KOTOR was developed by BioWare under LucasArts, and a sequel was developed by Obsidian Entertainment in 2004.

Knights of the Old Republic takes place thousands of years before the events of the original Star Wars films, back when the Jedi and Sith were engaged in one of several conflicts with each other. There’s been no info regarding casting yet, however several campaigns and petitions have been made by fans to cast actor Keanu Reeves as the character Darth Revan.

This report from BuzzFeed came just a month after LucasFilm president Kathleen Kennedy said that the company “talks about [KOTOR] all the time, and are developing something to look at.” The report also says that Laeta Kalogridis had been brought in to write the script. Kalogridis is the creator of Netflix series Altered Carbon, and wrote for films like Shutter Island and Terminator Genisys.

Marvel’s Kevin Feige Film Project

Very little is known about the collaborative Star Wars projects between LucasFilm president Kathleen Kennedy and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. Both studios were acquired by Disney in the past decade.

Feige is reportedly a “die-hard” Star Wars fan, and has produced several entries of the widely successful Marvel Cinematic Universe. Just a year after he became President of Production for Marvel in 2007, the first entry in the MCU in Iron Man was released, with Feige serving as producer.

Sleight Director J.D. Dillard and Luke Cage Writer Matt Owens’ Film

Back in February, Variety reported that Dillard and Owens were developing a Star Wars film together. Much like Marvel’s Feige’s project, very little is known about the setting, casting, or release window. LucasFilm has not yet confirmed the project’s existence either.

Dillard has written and directed two films, in Sleight and Sweetheart. Owens has written for the Marvel television shows Luke Cage, Agents of SHIELD, and The Defenders.

The Officially Announced Taika Waititi Film

Waititi may be seemingly absent from the second season of The Mandalorian, at least when it comes to directing duties, but his time in a galaxy far, far away is just beginning. On May the Fourth, the yearly celebration of Star Wars, Disney and LucasFilm announced that the director of Thor Ragnarok and Jojo Rabbit would be creating and directing a new film for the franchise.

Waititi received an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for Jojo Rabbit, which was also nominated for Best Picture. He also directed the final, eighth episode of the first season of The Mandalorian. He is co-writing this new Star Wars film’s screenplay with Scottish writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns, who was nominated for Best Original Screenplay for 1917 in her feature film debut.

Season Two of The Mandalorian Series

The instant hit series from the end of 2019 is coming back in October 2020, with the return of both The Mandalorian (portrayed by Pedro Pascal) and his beloved Baby Yoda, also known as The Child.

The first season featured a myriad of directors including The Clone Wars writer Dave Filoni, Rick Famuyiwa, Deborah Chow, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Taika Waititi. Filoni and Famuyiwa are both directing season two episodes, as well as show creator Jon Favreau, Peyton Reed, Robert Rodriguez, and Carl Weathers, who appeared as a primary character in season one.

Fans of The Clone Wars are excited to see two characters from that show appear in The Mandalorian season two, in Jedi Ahsoka Tano and Bo-Katan Kryze, portrayed respectively by Rosario Dawson and Katte Sackhoff. Sackhoff provided Bo-Katan’s voice in both The Clone Wars and Rebels. The classic character Boba Fett will also be making an appearance in season two, confirming the rumors that he survived being eaten by the Sarlacc in Return of the Jedi.

Untitled Cassian Andor Series

This series slated for a 2021 release will reportedly take place five years before the events of Rogue One. This show was announced back in 2018, and was described as a “rousing spy thriller,” starring Diego Luna as he reprises his role of Andor. Alan Tudyk will also return as the droid K-2SO.

This timeframe places the show roughly 14 years after the Empire was formed at the end of the Revenge of the Sith film.

Untitled Obi-Wan Series

What was once rumored as a scrapped film after the poor financial results of Solo, the Obi-Wan series is reportedly back on track, with Ewan McGregor returning to play the titular character some 15 years after he played him last. Deborah Chow, who directed in The Mandalorian season one, has been signed as director.

The Obi-Wan series will take place roughly around a similar time as the Cassian Andor series, reportedly eight years after Revenge of the Sith.

Female-led Series Written by Leslye Headland

In the midst of Star Wars’ announcement of a Taika Waititi-led film, Disney also announced a new series to be written and run by Leslye Headland. Headland is most well known for the films Bachelorette and Sleeping with Other People, as well as the Netflix series Russian Doll.

This new series will be female-led, and take place in a different part of the Star Wars timeline than the other ongoing projects.

This list is updated as of May 15, 2020, and will continue to be updated with new details and projects as they are reported or announced.

