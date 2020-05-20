Stephanie & AJ Update on MAFS: Where Are They Today?

Stephanie Sersen and AJ Vollmoeller, stars of the hit Lifetime series Married at First Sight, are still together today and going strong, judging by their Instagram accounts. Both reality stars frequently update fans on social media and share pictures of one another, often accompanied with sweet captions about married life and their various travels around the world.

The reality couple starred on Season 8 of Married at First Sight and will now be featured on the Lifetime miniseries Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam, which airs Wednesday, May 20 at 8 p.m. ET. Keep reading for details on Steph and AJ’s relationship today:

The Reality Stars Love Traveling & Food & Often Share Photos of Their Travels on Instagram

If there’s one thing Steph and AJ enjoy bonding over, it’s food, drinks and traveling. Since they first tied the knot, the reality stars have traveled all over the world, from Montenegro to Australia to Belize, and they have no intentions of slowing down based on their social media pages. Both reality stars frequently update fans on their travels (before quarantine), sharing photos from all over the world. AJ posted several sweet pictures on Instagram last September documenting their trip to Montenegro.

“What an amazing wedding weekend in Montenegro!” the reality star wrote on the pictures, which can be viewed above. “Picturesque views, new and old friends, insane amounts of fun, laughs, and a wedding that was just as gorgeous as the bride and groom! The catamaran was the best way possible to end the celebrations. Oh, I danced for 9hrs straight on Sat night so hard my legs are still sore, then kept it going all day on the boat Sun. We also got to visit our first winery that’s not in the US.”

Stephanie also reminisced about a trip the two took to Zimbabwe during quarantine. She captioned the photos, “I still can’t believe we zip lined and free-fall jumped into this most beautiful landscape, but now I can’t even enjoy the parks in my own home city without being nervous of getting too close to people. I miss the old days! Scroll over to see the video of me gazing into the scenic view during this zip line. Mesmerizing! And the 3rd pic shows how far high we had to climb up the side of the mountain to start that zip line!”

They Recently Celebrated Their One-Year Anniversary

Stephanie and AJ recently celebrated their one-year anniversary in January by traveling to Sydney, Australia in wake of the devastating bushfires that ravaged the country last year. Stephanie noted that she and AJ donated to a local fire department and asked fans to “help save the world” by making donations of their own.

“In effort to spread the love and awareness for the devistating [sic] brushfires in Australia, here is that crazy moment where AJ decided he wanted to swim in a 60° pool for a photo in Bondi Beach,” Stephanie captioned the photo above. “We spent our 1 year anniversary in Sydney, Melbourne, and Magnetic Island. Australia is a magical place and needs our help to recovery.”

Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. You can find updates on the current cast members and more MAFS coverage here.

