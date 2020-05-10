Stephanie & Erika Update on 90 Day Fiancé: Are They Still Together?

Stephanie and Erika, stars of the hit TLC series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, get into an explosive fight during the May 10 episode of the show. The reality stars have already been struggling through some rocky issues since Stephanie first landed in Australia, and Steph has had a hard time coping with Erika’s past, so fans might be wondering what’s going on with the two today.

From issues with jealousy to mounting insecurities, difficulties coming out to their parents, and Stephanie’s deep distrust of Erika’s friends, both 90 Day stars have been questioning whether or not they are meant for each other, and one of the reality stars makes a decision about their relationship during tonight’s episode.

So what’s going on with the two today? Are they still together or did they split after filming ended? Although it’s too early to tell for certain if the two are still dating, we’ve got some thoughts on their relationship. Keep reading for details, but be warned: MAJOR SPOILERS on the fate of Stephanie and Erika’s relationship ahead!:

Stephanie & Erika Get Into a Heated Argument Over One of Erika’s Ex-Girlfriends During the May 10 Episode

Erika Doesn't Want To Be a Secret | 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 DaysErika reveals to Stephanie she had a previous relationship where her girlfriend kept their relationship a secret. Stream Full Episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days: https://www.tlc.com/tv-shows/90-day-fiance-before-the-90-days/ Subscribe to TLC: http://bit.ly/SubscribeTLC Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/90DayFiance/ https://www.facebook.com/TLC Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TLC We're on Instagram! https://instagram.com/TLC 2020-05-10T17:38:16.000Z

Stephanie and Erika, who have already been in numerous blowout fights during Stephanie’s short time in Australia, get into another argument during the May 10 episode after Erika opens up about an ex. Fans witnessed a piece of the fight during the Season 4 promo of Before the 90 Days, after Stephanie freaks out on Erika and smashes a dish on the floor, so the fight isn’t altogether unexpected.

In the clip above, their issues reach a boiling point after Erika opens up about an ex-girlfriend and explains why she’s worried about Stephanie keeping her sexuality (and her relationship with Erika) a secret from her mother. Erika tells Stephanie, “I had this relationship with someone and I was kept a secret, and that really really hurt me.” Stephanie immediately interrupts her girlfriend and says, “I’m sorry, this is my first time hearing about this. What are you talking about, who is this person?”

Erika replies, “I don’t like to talk about it but this girl wasn’t ready to come out to her mom and it was just a really hard time because it spanned over the course of ten years, on and off.” Stephanie continues to look baffled and tells the cameras, “When we talked online we would bond over our shared bad relationships, and she never ever mentioned a long term relationship where she was kept a secret. I am so shocked right now.”

She then tells Erika, “This is confusing because I feel like you’re leaving information out. I thought we were supposed to be honest and upfront and vulnerable with each other.” When Erika tries to explain herself, Stephanie interrupts her again and says, “So why am I the one who’s telling you all of my problems and all the issues with me and you failed to mention something like that, and that’s a huge thing, because she is the reason that now you are pressuring me to come out to my mom.”

In the end, Stephanie starts shouting at Erika about her friends and her ex and Erika not telling her about this significant relationship before she grabs a dish, smashes it on the floor and storms out of the room. When she cools down enough to come back inside, Stephanie breaks things off with Erika because “there’s a level of misunderstanding” between the two that Stephanie doesn’t think they will “ever be resolved,” so she ends their relationship.

Although they break up during the May 10 episode, promos for next week’s episode also shows them attempting to work through their issues before Stephanie flies back to the U.S., so it’s unclear at this time if they stay broken up or if they get back together before the season ends. However, they are no longer together today according to the Fraudcast. Keep reading for details.

They Are No Longer Together or on Speaking Terms Today

The Fraudcast: A 90 Day Fiance Podcast (31) – Season 1; Episode 31: Rose gets RealKatrina, Hanekawa, and Agent C bring you an episode that is chock full of TELL-ALL TEA! The team plays armchair psychologist as we go deep analyzing Ash and Avery's fight, David's anger at the private investigator, and Rose shows us why she earned the title of Queen. Did I mention we drop a ton of TELL-ALL TEA? Dollypizzle's tune Oteddola, that is suspiciously similar to Soja Boy's I Love You ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4zyrWxsEkuU ) The Fraudcast on Patreon ( https://www.patreon.com/TheFraudcast ) where we recap and review other trash TV with spoilers, gossip, and a lot of swearing. Sorry, Mom. FraudedByTLC on Instagram ( https://www.instagram.com/fraudedbytlc/ ) Hanekawa on Instagram ( https://www.instagram.com/90dayfiancetoday ) FraudedByTLC on YouTube ( https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCa_HndwkJVJYTRksy5wGhtA/featured?view_as=subscriber ) (Now including Closed Captioning! Please subsscribe!) I am now on CAMEO! Contact me for a shoutout ( http://www.cameo.com/fraudedbytlc ) or if you want HeteroLifeMate to do your radio introduction, or really, any kind of shout out! Agent C's website featuring his blog and visa services ( https://askthevisaofficer.com/ ) 2020-05-06T02:03:46Z

The @FraudedByTLC Instagram account, which features a series of spoilers and updates on the cast of 90 Day Fiancé, is run by a woman named Katrina, who also has a podcast called The Fraudcast. She and co-host Hanekawa Dravon, a former 90 Day Fiance star, periodically get together and discuss the current season of the show; they recently released a series of spoilers on the “Couples Tell All” special for Season 4, as well as an update on Stephanie and Erika’s relationship today.

During a recent episode of the podcast, Katrina and Hanekawa confirmed that Stephanie and Erika are no longer together today, or even on speaking terms at this time. “I do have some Tell-All tea about Stephanie and Erika,” Katrina said during the episode. “They are barely on speaking terms in real life and on the Tell-All!“

She continued, “It’s not pretty, you guys… A lot of you guys are asking, ‘Are they still together?’ And not only are they NOT together but they’re not even speaking to each other. And that sort of antagonistic fighting with each other continues through the Tell-All.” Katrina also reveals that they are incredibly frosty toward one another during the Tell All, and Erika still never gets any real answers from Stephanie about their split.

Both reality stars still have pictures of each other and their time together in Australia on Instagram, but it doesn’t look like they follow each other or communicate at all anymore. Although contractual obligations to TLC stops the couple from publicly sharing too much in terms of their relationship while the show is still airing, by the way their relationship is panning out on the show, we believe the Fraudcast and would be seriously surprised if the two were still together today.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 4 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

READ NEXT: 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Cast Instagram & Social Media Details