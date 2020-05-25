Subway Restaurant’s Memorial Day Hours 2020: Is It Open or Closed?

Today is Memorial Day. It’s a time to remember the veterans who gave their lives and sacrificed so much for our freedom. If you’re wondering if Subway is open on Memorial Day, it varies depending on location. Subway restaurants are also offering specials today for all guests. Read on to find out more for May 25, 2020.

Subway Hours Vary By Location Today & a Chainwide Special Is Available

A representative for Subway told Heavy that hours can vary by location today on Memorial Day.

They shared: “Each Subway restaurant is independently owned and operated, so hours on Memorial Day will vary based on location as the owners determine holiday hours. It’s always best to call your local franchise to check on hours or visit the store locator page here to check for hours and availability of restaurants.”

Subway is also offering a chainwide free deal today that you’ll enjoy. The Subway representative shared:

Subway is offering a buy one Footlong, get one FREE deal that will run through Memorial Day weekend! Guests can order their favorite Footlongs to enjoy through the Subway app or order.subway.com.

That’s a great value if you decide to enjoy a delicious Subway today.

Subway’s website explains that to take advantage of this offer, simply add two footlongs to your cart and the discount will automatically be applied at participating shops when you order via the app or online.

Subway has many delicious menu items right now that you might like to try, including a new carrot cake cookie. You can also choose from sandwiches, signature wraps, Fresh Fit choices, chopped salads, and breakfast items. Subway also offers Kids’ meals and sides, along with drinks. The general menu is listed here. You can also find the full menu for your location on the Order Now page here, where you’ll need to include your location to see the exact items available near you. Menu items might vary by location.

If you want to surprise someone, order them a gift card for Subway online here and send it e-delivery.

Subway’s Response to the Pandemic

Subway has implemented an extensive protocol for coronavirus safety. The representative of Subway shared:

Subway restaurants across the country remain open for takeout and delivery. Subway has reinforced their already stringent health and food safety standards, such as wearing gloves when making sandwiches and individually wrapping and sealing subs. Subway has enhanced procedures such as hourly restaurant cleanings in high-touch areas, sourced masks and protective shields for restaurant employees and implemented social distancing guidelines for guests and employees. You can read more about Subway’s COVID-19 response here.”

Some Subway restaurants are currently testing a grocery store concept to provide fresh produce in their communities, while others have launched a Subway Marketplace to enjoy at home with bread, pre-packaged meats and vegetables.

Subway also donated 15 million meals to Feeding America to help people in need during. And this was just in the U.S. alone. Subway also participated in helping people in other countries too, including donating 250,000 subs, salads, cookies, and other items in the UK and Ireland to members of the National Health Service, donating 1.5 million meals to Food Banks Canada, donating more than 87,500 six-inch subs to healthcare workers and first responders in Latin America, and donating more than 17 tons of fresh produce to charities in New Zealand.

Subway offers delivery through a variety of services, including Uber Eats, Grubhub, DoorDash, and Postmates.

