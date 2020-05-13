‘Survivor’ Finale Season 40 Time: How Long Is the Episode Tonight?

The season 40 finale of Survivor is finally here, airing on Wednesday, May 13 at 8/7c on CBS. The action-packed final episode crowns the ultimate “Winner at War,” and has a runtime of 3 hours in length, concluding at 11/10c.

The official synopsis for the finale episode, entitled “It All Boils Down to This,” teases “Winners battle it out, but only one is crowned Sole Survivor and takes home the $2 million prize; castaways dig deep for a shot to get back in the game.”

Jeff Probst Said They Could Not Make the Season 40 Finale ‘Any Shorter’

It is unusual for a Survivor finale to be three hours long. According to the show’s host, however, they had no option but to make the finale their longest one yet, in order to fit in all the events filmed during the climactic end of the season.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Survivor host Jeff Probst teased the highly-anticipated season finale. When asked about what viewers can expect, he said “Well, what I can tell you is that our finale is damn near three hours in length! It’s the longest finale we’ve ever had, and it is packed with fantastic story. There is so much happening that we could not make it any shorter. There’s drama, there’s emotion, there’s surprise and then… we will read the votes and crown a champion to Survivor: Winners At War. I’m pumped for fans to see the finale I think it will be a satisfying conclusion to an epic season of Survivor.”

The Season 40 Finale Is Set to Include a Virtual Cast Reunion

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and stay-at-home orders in place, season 40 couldn’t conclude with the show’s usual in-person reunion of contestants from the season. Instead, CBS revealed that “During the finale, Jeff will also virtually connect by video with all 20 players to discuss the highlights of the season.”

Entertainment Weekly says that viewers should anticipate that in addition to conducting virtual interviews, Probst will likely also read the final results from a remote location.

The season 40 cast of past Survivor victors included Ben Driebergen (Winner of “Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers”), Denise Stapley (Winner of “Philippines”), Michele Fitzgerald (Winner of “Kaôh Rōng”), Sarah Lacina (Winner of “Game Changers”), Anthony “Tony” Vlachos (Winner of “Cagayan”), Natalie Anderson (Winner of “San Juan del Sur”), Amber Mariano (Winner of “All-Stars”), Danni Boatwright (Winner of “Guatemala”), Ethan Zohn (Winner of “Africa”), Rob Mariano (Winner of “Redemption Island”), Parvati Shallow (Winner of “Fans vs. Favorites”), Yul Kwon (Winner of “Cook Islands”), Wendell Holland (Winner of “Ghost Island”_ Adam Klein (Winner of “Millennials vs. Gen-X”), Tyson Apostol (Winner of “Blood vs. Water”) , Sophie Georgina Clarke (Winner of “South Pacific”), Kim Spradlin-Wolfe (Winner of “One World”), Jeremy Collins (Winner of “Second Chance”), Nick Wilson (Winner of “David vs. Goliath”), and Sandra Diaz-Twine (Winner of “Pearl Islands” and “Heroes vs. Villains”).

The three-hour season 40 finale of Survivor airs on Wednesday, May 13 at 8/7c on CBS.

