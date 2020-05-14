‘Survivor’ Season 40 Winner: Who Won Winners at War Tonight? (SPOILERS)

After 39 days, Survivor awarded its biggest prize ever to the person who became just the second two-time winner in the show’s history after Sandra Diaz-Twine did it during the 20th season, “Heroes vs. Villains,” in 2010.

The winner, by a vote of 12 to four, was Tony Vlachos.

The Jury Really Responded to Tony

Vlachos was facing an uphill battle because Natalie Anderson got back in the game and had been making friends on Edge of Extinction for over a month. Plus, she won the final immunity challenge, which is a good argument for why she should win. The jury obviously thought Vlachos had to prove himself. They didn’t go easy on him and some of them were quite bitter about Vlachos pretending to be their friends and then voting them out. Vlachos argued that it wasn’t pretend friendship, it was two separate issues — friendship and gameplay.

Anderson had some good arguments. She was a total beast in challenges on Edge of Extinction and went into the battle-back competition with many advantages, plus she had a hidden immunity idol to take with her back in the game. Honestly, we expected the vote to be closer between Anderson and Vlachos.

But the jury liked that he was in on most of the big moves, plus he won four individual immunity challenges down the stretch, which is no easy feat. He really did have the best argument for winning out of the three people left in the finals.

It Came Down to Natalie Anderson, Michele Fitzgerald, and Tony Vlachos the End

The finale was full of twists and turns. Natalie Anderson won the battle-back challenge and she had an idol in her pocket, so she couldn’t be voted out right away. But because Sarah Lacina was convinced Natalie didn’t have an idol, Ben Driebergen and Tony Vlachos were forced to play theirs at the final six Tribal after Natalie played hers. It came down to a re-vote and Denise Stapley was sent home.

Then at the final five Tribal, Tony had immunity and Natalie had another idol, so it came down to Michele versus Ben. In a bit of a surprise, Ben had told Sarah she should vote him out because he wanted to see her get to the end on her own two feet, so she had his permission to vote him out.

In the final four immunity challenge, Natalie pulled out another win and chose to take Michele with her to the final three. The fire-making challenge between Sarah and Tony was neck and neck, but ultimately, Tony won and joined Natalie and Michele in the finals.

Survivor season 41 may return this fall; it depends on if the show can safely resume production this summer.

Host Jeff Probst did give an update at the end of the finale, saying, “For obvious reasons, we haven’t been able to shoot but, man, we have some fun ideas. We’re always trying to explore and evolve the show and take chances and we’re committed to being on in the fall with our 41st season. Which means you should apply, especially if you’re young — I’m talking teenagers, 16, 17, 18, 19. Do it! Cool parents and a cool school, who knows? It could happen.”

