‘Survivor’ Season 41 Renewed or Canceled: It’s Delayed Due to Coronavirus

TV production has been halted worldwide in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and Survivor is no exception. However, the show is not canceled. It has been renewed and production will resume as soon as they can possibly do so in a safe manner. Here’s what we know about the upcoming seasons.

Production for Season 41 Was Supposed to Begin in March But Was Pushed Back

Two months ago, CBS announced that season 41 of Survivor, which was supposed to have started on March 24, would be pushed back to mid-May.

The statement from CBS read: “Due to concerns and uncertainty surrounding the spread of COVID-19 globally, CBS and the producers of Survivor have taken the precautionary measure to delay production on the 41st season, which was set to begin filming later this month in Fiji. Pending worldwide events, the plan is to return to production on May 19. The health and safety of the castaways and production members is our top priority.”

Season 42 Was Supposed to Begin May 24 But Also Had to Be Pushed Back

In an email from Jeff Probst to the Survivor production crew obtained by Entertainment Weekly, the host revealed that they are still planning on shooting seasons 41 and 42 but both have had to be delayed.

The email read:

Hey Survivor crew, Due to the growing short-term uncertainty surrounding the global spread of COVID-19 and the corresponding desire for the continued well-being of our amazing crew, we have decided to push back our start date for Survivor season 41. Though Fiji has no reported cases and is beautifully remote, our crew numbers over 400 and are flying in from over 20 different countries, creating a need for more time to fully analyze and create our new production safety plan. This situation is unprecedented and we are learning more information every day. It is out of concern for the well-being of all of you that we have taken this step. Our intention is to begin production after the S40 live show. Therefore, subject to new information, our new planned start date for production would be on or about May 19th, 2020. Our intention is to still to shoot both seasons 41 and 42. We know many of you will have questions and we will start a communication chain to keep everybody up to date. We are the most experienced international television team in the world and for 20 years we have calmly and successfully managed a variety of production issues. We will navigate this one the same way. Thank you for understanding our need for this extra time to create our plan. Jeff

CBS then announced in early May that The Amazing Race season 32, which was supposed to start airing on May 20, the Wednesday after Survivor season 40 ended, is now being held until “later in 2020.” That probably means CBS is saving it for the fall in case Survivor season 41 can’t be shot in time for a fall premiere.

Seasons 41 and 42 Have Been Cast

There are no specific people known yet who are appearing on season 41 and 42, but Survivor casting producer William Yelton confirmed on Instagram on March 6 that casting for seasons 41 and 42 is finished.

The season 41 cast was supposed to fly out to Fiji to begin shooting in mid-March, but obviously, that did not happen when production was halted.

Fiji has been the filming location for the past eight seasons and Probst told Entertainment Weekly in that he hopes they never change filming locations because it’s such a beautiful locale. The last season to film outside of Fiji was season 32, which filmed in Cambodia.

There’s no word on a theme yet, but Reddit user BlueTexan62 says it sounds like there are no returning players, so it will be a cast of all newbies — but we do not know for sure where BlueTexan62 got his or her information.

