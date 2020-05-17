Taylor Swift City of Lovers Concert Special Time & Channel

Taylor Swift’s concert tour was postponed due to the coronavirus, but fans can enjoy a special performance from the international superstar from their couches tonight, May 17.

ABC is broadcasting the Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert special beginning at 10 p.m., directly following the American Idol finale. ABC is available in the United States to anyone with either a digital antenna or a cable subscription. The concert will also be available for streaming on Disney Plus and Hulu tomorrow, according to ABC.

Here’s what you need to know:

Swift’s Concert Was Filmed In Paris & the ABC Special Will Include Behind-the-Scenes Footage

Taylor Swift announces 'Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert' on ABC l GMAThe "Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert," filmed in Paris last September, is the only way to see her perform songs from her album "Lover." Watch May 17 at 10|9c on ABC.

Swift’s concert special was filmed in September 2019 at the L’Olympia Theater in Paris. According to Variety, contest winners from 37 different countries were flown to Paris for the event, which took place two weeks after Swift released the “Lover” album.

The magazine pointed out that the ABC special will be shorter than the actual concert had been. Swift performed a 76-minute set in Paris but the network special is only one hour long and will also include “unprecedented” behind-the-scenes footage.

The setlist from the L’Olympia Theater concert included the following songs:

1. ME!

2. Blank Space

3. I Knew You Were Trouble

4. The Archer

5. Love Story

6. Delicate

7. Death by a Thousand Cuts

8. Cornelia Street

9. The Man

10. All Too Well

11. Red

12. Daylight

13. Style

14. You Need to Calm Down

15. Lover

16. Shake It Off

ABC Entertainment’s vice president of Talent and Cooking, Eric Avram, discussed Swift’s concert in a prepared statement: “While we are all home, Taylor Swift and her family of fans will be able to have a moment together and experience a never-before-seen, intimate performance, and we are so thrilled to be able to offer this to our own family of viewers on ABC.”

Swift’s Lover Fest Tour Dates Were Postponed Until 2021

City Of Lover Concert 💕 Airing this Sunday at 10p ET on @ABCNetwork and streaming the next day on @hulu and @disneyplus! #TaylorSwiftCityOfLover 📸: Dave Hogan pic.twitter.com/cYAu74UCut — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 15, 2020

The Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert special on ABC is the only new performance fans will see from Swift in 2020. The tour had been scheduled to begin in Belgium in June 2020 and included concerts in Germany, the United Kingdom, Norway, Denmark, Spain, Portugal and Brazil. Swift would have returned to the United States in July for two-day festival events in Los Angeles and Foxborough, Massachusetts.

All of her show dates from this year were postponed until 2021. Swift’s official website explained:

Fighting COVID-19 is an unprecedented challenge for our global community and the safety and wellbeing of fans should always be the top priority. Health organizations and governments around the world have strongly discouraged large public gatherings for an undetermined period of time. With many events throughout the world already cancelled, and upon direction from health officials in an effort to keep fans safe and help prevent the spread of COVID-19, sadly the decision has been made to cancel all Taylor Swift live appearances and performances this year. The U.S. and Brazil shows will be rescheduled to take place in 2021, with dates to be announced later this year. Tickets held for each of those shows will transfer to a new show date without action on the part of ticket holders. For those who desire refunds for tickets purchased for the U.S. Lover Fest shows, they will be available starting May 1st subject to Ticketmaster terms. Watch for an email from Ticketmaster with instructions on how to request one. For currently available information on all other performance dates, please click the information button under each event below. Thank you so much for understanding. We look forward to seeing you all, happy and healthy, in the future.

Swift Quarantined With Boyfriend Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift and her boyfriend of 3+ years, British actor Joe Alwyn, have been holed up at one of Swift’s homes amid the coronavirus pandemic. Swift and Alwyn have kept their romantic relationship out of the spotlight. They do not discuss each other during interviews and avoid sharing photos together on social media. Alwyn was briefly referenced in the Netflix special Miss Americana but his face was never shown.

But Alwyn has dropped hints on social media that he and Swift are spending a lot of time together at the moment. Elle magazine noted Alwyn has posted photos of Swift’s cat, Benjamin Button, to his Story feed although he has not shared any pictures of Swift on the feed.

Swift has shared a few updates to Instagram and Twitter in the past couple of months, although none included references to Alwyn. On March 16, she joked that self-quarantine was already a way of life for her cat, Meredith, and shared a picture of the animal in her crate.

A few days later, Swift shared a video of her father’s acting debut. He played the tennis umpire in her music video for “The Man.” On April 27, Swift echoed a sentiment many Americans have been feeling under stay-at-home orders. She posted an unsmiling selfie with the caption, “Not a lot going on at the moment.”

