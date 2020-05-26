Terry Crews’ Wife & Her Breast Cancer Battle

NBC’s America’s Got Talent season 15 premieres tonight, May 26, 2020. Hosting the show is Terry Crews, whose wife was diagnosed with Stage 1 breast cancer in late March.

Two weeks after receiving the diagnosis, Rebecca Crews, 54, underwent a double mastectomy. Terry Crews has since said he is inspired by his wife’s strength.

“Let me tell you something, my wife is a warrior, and she said ‘hey wait a minute, we’re going to fight, in fact I’m going to get proactive and we’re going to go in and take care of this right away,'” Crews said during an interview on The Late Late Show. “To see the courage this woman had was inspiring to me. It blew me away.”

Crews Said the World “Stopped” After the Diagnosis

During the same interview, Crews said that his wife’s approach to treatment was positive and helped out enormously, especially since the COVID-19 quarantine was implemented. Crews took over cleaning, cooking and other chores.

“It made me more thankful for what we have,” he said. “The fact that basically the world stopped, but I got to be her nurse which was incredible, no other time would I have been able to do that.”

Crews was on the treadmill when his wife walked into the room and told him that she had been diagnosed with cancer.

He said she told him right away that she was going to do whatever needed to be done to fight back and face it head-on right away.

The Couple Has Overcome Many Obstacles During Their Three Decades Together

For mother’s day, Crews wrote an opinion piece for CNN to talk about his wife’s diagnosis and the many struggles they’ve gone through in their 30 years of marriage.

“Over the course of our marriage, we’ve had to overcome many challenges, setbacks and periods of defeat,” he wrote. “We’ve endured multiple miscarriages, the loss of a home, addiction and other personal trials that test relationships. But nothing could have prepared me for hearing those words.”

He said they always prioritize their health, eating well, staying active and being sure to get full-body checkups every year now that they are both over 50 years old. That’s how Rebecca’s cancer was found. She had her yearly mammogram at the beginning of 2020 and the doctors found something during the procedure.

While they originally only found cancer in one of her breasts, she decided to get a double mastectomy after asking many questions. They ended up finding cancer in the second breast during the surgery.

“As we celebrate Mother’s Day, I am so proud of the woman who raised our children and showed me what true strength looks like. It’s that strength that made all the difference in our cancer story,” Crews wrote. “During times like these, there’s a temptation to freeze and pretend everything is going to be OK. Rebecca did not freeze. She stood her ground and faced her fears — she was David, and cancer was Goliath.”

America’s Got Talent airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on NBC. Tune in to watch Crews host the show.

