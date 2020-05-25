TGI Fridays’ Memorial Day Hours & Deals 2020

TGI Fridays is open this Memorial Day, and they are offering some special deals and menu items to make your holiday barbecue a snap.

Most TGI Fridays locations are open on Memorial Day, but stores have adjusted their hours, offerings and deals due to the coronavirus pandemic. But if you’re planning to host a barbecue on Memorial Day 2020, you can have all the ingredients delivered right to your door, according to a TGI Fridays spokesperson.

Most stores are open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Memorial Day. Check the TGI Fridays store locator to be sure about your nearest restaurant’s deals and offers here.

Here’s what you need to know:

TGI Fridays’ Butcher Shop Is Offering Take-Home & Delivery Meat & Seafood to Prepare at Home

During the coronavirus pandemic, TGI Fridays is making it easy to host a holiday barbecue at your home this Memorial Day, or any day of the week. The TGI Fridays butcher shop is offering many menu items through contactless curbside pickup to pickup and prepare at home. You can also order ready-to-eat items through contactless curbside pickup. TGI Fridays is also offering delivery.

“The Butcher Shop concept offers their meat and seafood ready to pick up and prepare at home,” a TGI Fridays spokesperson said in a statement to Heavy. “Guests can now choose from a wide variety of chicken, burgers, steak, seafood, bacon and ribs – complete with the option to add Fridays signature Whiskey Glaze Sauce, while supplies last. The Butcher Shop orders are available for Contactless Curbside To Go, which means guests simply call ahead to place an order. Ready-to-Go Family Meals can be ordered online for Contactless Curbside To Go or delivery.”

TGI Fridays has updated its sanitation standards, offerings and procedures to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The restaurant has added and updated services like curbside pickup, but made it easier to limit contact with another person. In areas where dine-in facilities are still open, the company has taken steps to increase social distancing, according to a press release, which you can read in full here.

TGI Fridays Is Open Memorial Day, 2020 & Has Special Offers & Menu Items During the Coronavirus Pandemic

The coronavirus has caused changes in nearly every home and business around the world, and TGI Fridays is no different. However, TGI Fridays has some special deals and menu items to make this Memorial Day – and any day of the week – a bit more like Friday. They are offering special menu items through contactless curbside pickup and delivery.

TGI Fridays changed its hours slightly at many of its locations. Before the pandemic, most stores were open until 1 a.m. on Mondays. However, the hours were cut at many of its stores. TGI Fridays is operating under its normal Monday hours on Memorial Day, although those hours are different from the standard. Most stores are open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Memorial Day. Check the TGI Fridays store locator to be sure about your nearest restaurant’s deals, hours and offers here.

TGI Fridays is offering special menu items through curbside pickup or contactless delivery at many locations. Most of their items are now offered as individually packaged items. Their individually packaged appetizers include traditional bone-in wings, boneless wings, mozzarella sticks, loaded potato skins, pan-seared potstickers, green bean fries and the Friday’s combo. Their burgers, salads, hot entrees, soups, salads and sides are also offered as individually packaged items. That includes their Fridays Signature Whiskey-Glazed Chicken, their Cajun Shrimp and Chicken Pasta, the Beyond Meat Cheeseburger and more.

They are also offering catered boxes. Their most-ordered item is their Grilled Chicken & Ribs Box for $59.99. It includes apple butter BBQ ribs, grilled chicken breast, and your choices of salad (w/ your choice of dressing), 2 sides & 1/2-gallon beverage. It serves five people. Their other catered items include the Whiskey-Glazed Box, Fried Chicken & Shrimp Box, Friday’s Favorite Box, Pasta Box and Bones Box. See their full menu here.

