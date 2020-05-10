Thank Yous to Coronavirus Helpers & Healthcare Workers on Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is here, and since half the nation is still under strict lockdown protocol, you might be looking for a way to thank your local healthcare workers and others in your community who are helping combat the COVID-19 pandemic. With the coronavirus epidemic still sweeping the nation, many mothers are still working tirelessly to care for sick patients, while others haven’t been home to see their children in days.

In honor of the hardworking mothers, grandmothers, sisters, aunts, friends and daughters working in healthcare during this unprecedented time, we’ve put together a few ideas for ways to thank the special women in your life from afar on Mother’s Day.

Donating Masks, Gloves, Compression Socks & Medical Supplies

One way to thank the healthcare worker in your life is by donating masks, gloves and other medical supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE) to your local hospital.

With so many hospitals and clinics running low on PPE, nurses and healthcare workers are forced to wear the same mask for extended periods of time (sometimes all day), when they should be changing them in between every patient.

Donating masks, gowns and gloves yourself or giving a cash donation to your local hospital would help not only your mother/grandmother/daughter in the medical field, but everyone else working tirelessly to help fight COVID-19.

Compression socks are also a huge help, considering nurses are on their feet all day and are currently in overtime while helping sick patients, so donating a few packs of compression socks to your local clinic is a tremendous help.

You can click here for a list of organizations and companies through which you can donate to help healthcare workers this Mother’s Day.

Donate Gift Cards for Meals, Groceries & Essentials

You can also show your appreciation to healthcare workers and coronavirus helpers through gift card donations for meals, groceries and other essentials. Gift cards to local grocery stores or restaurants that offer takeout and delivery services are helpful for working mothers who don’t have the time or energy to cook when they return home from a long shift. Meanwhile, gift cards to Walmart, Target and other shopping centers still open during lockdown would help the healthcare worker in your life shop for essentials like toilet paper, diapers and cleaning supplies.

Our healthcare workers are putting their lives on the line every single day during this pandemic to care for sick patients, so any form of a “thank you” is appreciated and well-deserved. As Dr. Anthony Fauci said of healthcare workers: “Not only are [they] giving life-saving treatment to people, but every single day, [they’re] putting themselves at risk for themselves and their family. I just think that the American public owes a phenomenal debt of gratitude for these people, and they should just salute them in every way you can. When you see health care workers, just applaud them.”

