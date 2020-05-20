‘The 100’ Season 7 Premiere: What Time & Channel Is Episode 1?

The Season 7 premiere of The 100 is almost here. It’s been a long time since we saw that shocking ending to Season 6, and fans have been excited to see what’s going to happen next — especially what happened to Octavia. Here’s everything you need to know about when the episode is airing and how to watch it.

‘The 100’ Premieres at 8 PM Eastern on Wednesday, May 20

The premiere of The 100 airs at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central) on Wednesday night, May 20. That’s an hour earlier than it aired last season.

The episode airs at 8 p.m. Pacific on the West Coast and 7 p.m. Mountain Time, according to TV Guide’s listing. Since the West Coast has delayed viewing, you’ll want to stay away from Twitter and social media until it’s aired if you don’t want to be spoiled.

The 100 will air be broadcast on The CW. To find out what channel The 100 is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel The CW is on for you.

And no, you can’t watch Season 7 of The 100 on Netflix yet in the U.S. The new season won’t air there until a week after the finale airs. If you want to watch the premiere on Amazon, it will be made available about 24 hours after it airs in the U.S. That’s one of the main ways people in the U.K. watch The 100, since Netflix doesn’t have any seasons of The 100 available there either.

Tonight’s episode is called “From the Ashes.” The synopsis reads: “Clarke and her friends attempt to rebuild Sanctum as a new threat rises in the woods.”

The description for Season 7 on Netflix (in relevant regions) reads: “As the anomaly reveals its true nature, warring factions and new, unimagined dangers jeopardize Clarke’s race to establish peace once and for all.”

When Season 6 ended, we were left with a lot of unanswered questions. Clarke had to float her mom’s body, which had been taken over by Simone. Her goodbye with Abby was heartbreaking.

Russell tried to kill Madi, but she was possessed by the Dark Commander before it could happen and the Dark Commander made a deal with Russell. But Clarke puts a gun to her head and asks Madi to come back, which she does. But to save Madi, the Flame had to be destroyed. Raven used the kill switch on the Flame, destroying it. They can finally take the Flame out of Madi. And at the very end, it looks like the Dark Commander uploaded his code somewhere else on the ship and is still alive.

Gabriel also realized that the tattoo on Octavia’s back was a password they could use to turn on the Anomaly Stone. But when they did, the stone released a bright green light from which Hope emerged. She stabbed Octavia, who then vanished in the green cloud. And when this happened, the two exchanged some strange and mysterious words.

“I couldn’t get out of it,” Hope said to Octavia. “He has my mother. I’m so sorry Octavia.”

Hope stabbed Octavia.

“Be brave,” Octavia said. “Tell him it’s done.”

And then Octavia disappeared in the green storm.

