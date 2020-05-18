‘The Bachelor Listen to Your Heart’ Winners: Who Won Tonight?

For The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart finale, the final three couples — Bri Stauss & Chris Watson, Jamie Gabrielle & Trevor Holmes, and Rudi Gutierrez & Matt Ranaudo — flew to Nashville for a final date where there was a fantasy suite option and then a final performance.

After singing two songs for celebrity judges — Bachelor franchise alums Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick, actor/singer Taye Diggs, singer Jewel, and actress/singer Rita Wilson — one couple was crowned the winner. Here’s what went down on the finale but be warned of spoilers.

WARNING: THIS IS YOUR LAST CHANCE TO STOP READING, THERE ARE SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Winners Are…

The winning couple ended up being Bri and Chris, which Reality Steve actually revealed back in February because the finale was filmed in Nashville in front of hundreds of people.

For the final performance, Bri and Chris performed “Give Me Love” by Ed Sheeran and “Make You Feel My Love” by Bob Dylan. After they were finished, the judges were gushing about both their talent and their obvious feelings for each other.

“I wasn’t crying! You were crying!” said Diggs after their performance. “You guys are a beautiful couple, you sing beautifully together. I believe everything. I would pay money to see you guys and I don’t even know you. You two should be very proud.”

“You guys are a very beautiful couple and your connection does feel very genuine … the harmonies are beautiful when you guys sing harmony, having the band stripped down and just hearing your voices,” added Jewel.

The other couple that made it to the final performance was Jamie and Trevor. They performed “Unchained Melody” by the Righteous Brothers and “Speechless” by Dan + Shay.

After Jamie and Trevor’s performance, the judges were complimentary of their chemistry together, but they were not as effusive as they were for Bri and Chris.

Matt and Rudi Didn’t Make It to the Finals

Rudi and Matt were also there in the finale, but they did not make it to the performance. Matt was worried that his feelings for Rudi weren’t as strong as the other couples’ feelings for each other and eventually, he broke it off with her.

“Getting to know you and how far we’ve come from the beginning of this whole thing has been such an amazing experience,” said Matt. “And getting to sing with you has literally been the best musical experience of my life … but after hearing all that stuff from Chris Harrison and looking at Bri & Chris and Trevor & Jamie and where they’re at, it’s just hard for me to say we can go up there and be at the same level as they’re at with their relationship. I just don’t feel like we are, if we’re just being honest with each other. I feel like I just can’t get to the point that those guys are at and I don’t want to do something that’s disingenuous.”

Rudi was upset that he didn’t tell her this and end things before they all flew to Nashville, but he said he wanted more time to think it all through. They eventually parted ways on fairly good terms, though as he left, Matt said he might be questioning this decision for a while.

Really, the person who was the most upset by their breakup seemed to be Jamie, who was really upset that Rudi was leaving. The two of them got to be close while filming the show and Jamie was nervous about performing without Rudi there.

The Bachelor franchise will hopefully return later this year with Clare Crawley’s season of Bachelorette.

READ NEXT: ‘The Bachelorette’ is Casting New Men for Clare Crawley