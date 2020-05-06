‘The Masked Singer’ Season 3 Quarterfinals Reveal: Spoilers & Unmasked Recap

The Masked Singer season 3 episode 14 aired on Wednesday, May 6. The episode featured quarterfinals performances from the remaining 5 contestants: the Rhino, the Night Angel, the Turtle, the Frog, and the Kitty.

With only 2 episodes remaining before the May 20 season 3 finale, the competition was tougher than ever.

So, what happened during the quarterfinals episode, and who was eliminated and unmasked in the end? Read on to find out.

BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW. Scroll to the end of the article to find out who was revealed.

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 3 Episode 14 Recap

After celebrity guest panelist Jeff Dye was revealed, it was time for the quarterfinals competition to begin.

The first performer of the night was the Frog. His clue package teased that he has a “little frog,” which implies he is a father. He sang “Bust a Move” by Young MC, and kept the audience entertained with his impressive dance moves. After the panelists called him a front runner, the Frog revealed that the package left on his doorstep contained a model private jet. The panelists guessed he could be Anthony Mackie, Lil Bow Wow, Derek Hough, or Sir Mix-a-lot.

The Kitty sang “Back to Black” by Amy Whinehouse, and the judges noted the newfound confidence in her voice. The panelists thought she might be Lea Michele, Mary Kate or Ashley Olsen, or Vanessa Hudgens. For her bonus clue, she presented a bow and arrow on stage.

The Rhino sang “You’ve Lost That Loving Feeling” by The Righteous Brothers. After revealing a Navy hat as the clue in his package, the panelists thought the Rhino could be Jason Aldean, Trace Adkins, or David James Elliot.

The Night Angel teased in her clue package that she started singing when she was 4 years old, but she’s not just a singer (she also revealed that she’s from the south). For her quarterfinals performance, she sang “Last Dance” by Donna Summer. The panelists praised her impressive performance and Jenny McCarthy predicted that the Night Angel is going to win the competition. The panelists guessed she might be T-Boz, Tameka Cottle, or Alicia Keys.

Last but not least, the Turtle sang “Fix You” by Coldplay, and received a standing ovation from the panelists. They guessed he might be Norman Reedus, Howie D, or Jesse McCartney.

At the end of the night, the audience and celebrity panel voted for their favorites and the Kitty received the least number of votes, getting eliminated from the competition.

The Kitty Was Unmasked, Revealing…

…Jackie Evancho!

Before she took off her mask, Nicole Scherzinger guessed she might be Vanessa Hudgens, Jeff Dye guessed Mary Kate or Ashley Olsen, Robin Thicke guessed Ashley Tisdale, Ken Jeong guessed Anna Kendrick, and Jenny McCarthy guessed Lea Michele. None of the judges were correct, but Jackie Evancho was a leading guess among the viewers at home chiming in on Twitter.

When Nick Cannon asked why she chose to compete on The Masked Singer, Evancho said “I wanted to show a different side of myself. I’ve been stuck inside of the stereotype of a 10-year-old girl.” Addressing the judges, she said “Thank you guys so much, because without you I don’t think I would have discovered where I want to take my career.”

The Masked Singer season 3 airs new episodes on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

READ NEXT: Who Was Revealed on The Masked Singer Season 3 So Far?