‘The Masked Singer’ Season 3 Finale Date & Schedule This Week

The Masked Singer season 3 is finally coming to an end, and fans of the show are days away from learning who the final three contestants are. The season 3 finale of The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday, May 20 at 8/7c on FOX.

According to FOX’s primetime schedule, however, the network will air episodes of The Masked Singer in the days leading up to the finale. Here is there Masked Singer schedule for this week:

Monday, May 18: A rerun episode of “The Battle of the Sixes: The Final 6” airs at 8/7c. “The Masked Singer: Sing-Along Spectacular” airs at 9/8c.

Tuesday, May 19: “The Masked Singer: Road to the Finals” airs at 8/7c.

Wednesday, May 20: The season 3 finale, “Couldn’t Mask for Anything More,” airs at 8/7c.

FOX’s official synopsis for the grand finale teases “The three finalists compete for the golden mask trophy and, one-by-one, their identities will be revealed, including the winner. Host Nick Cannon and panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke dive into the clues and make their guesses for the celebrity singers performing under their masks. Season Three contestants have amassed a combined 69 Grammy nominations, 88 Gold Records, 11 Super Bowl appearances, three stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, more than 160 tattoos and one title in the Guinness Book of World Records. All will be revealed, and one celebrity will take home the golden trophy and the Season Three title.”

The final 3 contestants competing in the finale episode are the Night Angel, the Frog, and the Turtle.

The ‘Road to the Finals’ Episode Is a Season 3 Recap

Tuesday, May 19’s “Road to the Finals” episode will not air any new performances or clues – it is a season 3 recap of the season’s highlights. The episode description explains that viewers should expect to watch “Fan-favorite moments and performances from all 18 singers throughout the season.”

Joining the Night Angel, the Turtle, and the Frog as season 3’s contestants were the Robot, the Astronaut, the Swan, the Rhino, the T-Rex, the Bear, the Taco, the Banana, the Kitty, the Llama, Miss Monster, the Elephant, the Mouse, the Kangaroo, and the White Tiger. The recap episode is expected to relive all of those characters’ celebrity unmaskings and best performances, for any viewers at home who need a refresher ahead of the finale.

The Season 3 Finale Was Originally Scheduled to Air on May 27

While the finale of The Masked Singer is currently scheduled for May 20, the original air date was May 27. According to Express, the schedule changed seemed to be motivated by the fan’s negative response to the season’s “singalong” episode, which aired as a recap of the contestants’ top performances of the season. Fan’s were disappointed by the unexpected filler episode, in place of an episode with new performances, clue packages, and guesses.

Per the original schedule, the “Road to the Finals” recap would have aired on May 20. It now serves as part one of a two-night finale for season 3.

The season 3 finale of The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday, May 20 at 8/7c on NBC.

