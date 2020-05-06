When Is the Finale Air Date for ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 3?

The Masked Singer quarter finals air on Wednesday, May 6, which means the season 3 finale is quickly approaching. FOX will air the finale of The Masked Singer season 3 on Wednesday, May 20, at 8/7c.

With the finale only two weeks away, there are only 3 episodes left in season 3 of The Masked Singer. The official synopsis for the quarterfinals episode, entitled “A Quarter Mask Crisis: The Quarter Finals,” teases “The final five singers compete in the quarter finals! Comedian Jeff Dye joins host Nick Cannon and panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke as they dive into the clues and make their guesses for the celebrity singers performing under their masks.”

One contestant will be eliminated at the end of the quarterfinals episode, and another will be unmasked at the conclusion of next week’s semifinals. Only 3 contestants will perform for the finale. In the asked, only 1 will be crowned the season 3 victor, but all will be unmasked.

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 3 Was Originally Supposed to Air on May 27

While the finale of The Masked Singer is currently scheduled for May 20, the original air date was May 27. According to Express, the schedule changed seemed to be motivated by the negative fan response to the season’s “Singalong” episode, which aired a recap of the contestants’ top performances of the season so far, rather than new performances, clue packages, and reveals.

Rather than extend the season by an extra week with a filler, it seems FOX is using the recap episode as part 1 of a “two-night finale.” According to TV Guide, the “Road to the Finals” recap episode is now slated to air on Tuesday, May 19, one day before the season’s programmed May 20 finale.

Fans Think They’ve Guessed Who The Final 3 Contestants Will Be

Beware of possible spoilers below.

For the past couple of weeks, FOX has been airing a live (from home) “After the Mask” special after each new episode. During the half-hour debriefing, the panelists and special guests reflect on the most recent episode as well as the season as a whole.

Last week, Express points out that panelist Jenny McCarthy made some comments that had viewers wondering if she’d accidentally spoilers the season finale’s final 3. When Gordon Ramsay revealed that his predicted winner of season 3 was the Kitty, fans interpreted her response that “No one has predicted that other than you, so stay tuned to see if you’re right” as a dismissal and wondered if the Kitty might be the next contestant eliminated from the competition.

One Reddit user by the name of Cheryl131313 predicted that the final 3 would be the Frog, the Turtle, and the Night Angel, in part because of promotional material that highlights those contestants for the coming weeks. There is some logic to this theory, as the contestants who last the longest on the show will be featured in the most video clips to choose from when creating video marketing packages.

New episodes of The Masked Singer season 3 air on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

