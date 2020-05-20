‘The Masked Singer’ Season 3 Finale: LIVE SPOILERS & RECAP

The Masked Singer season 3 finale aired on Wednesday, May 20 at 8/7c on FOX. The finals episode revealed the celebrity identities of all three finalists: the Turtle, the Frog, and the Night Angel. At the end of the episode, one contestant was crowned the season 3 winner and awarded the Golden Trophy.

Read on to learn what happened during the season 3 finale of The Masked Singer and find out who was unmasked.

BEWARE OF MAJOR SPOILERS BELOW. This article will be updated as the episode airs.

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 3 Finale Recap

First up for his finale performance was the Frog. Before his performance, he revealed that before he joined The Masked Singer season 3, “I wasn’t singing, I wasn’t dancing, I couldn’t even compete,” even though his “first love” was music. He also hinted that he’s a rapped professionally, and showed off his rap skills performing “Bad Boys For Life.”

The Frog told the judges that he’s learned by competing on the show that “As long as you put your mind to it, you can do whatever it is. I’d never done choreography in my life before I got to The Masked Singer.” After Nicole Scherzinger called his performance “MTV Music Awards” caliber, the judges guessed the Frog might be Lil Romeo, Kid Cudi, or MC Hammer.

The Turtle was up next, and his final video package was full of emotional moments. Reflecting on the competition, he said “it’s allowed me to take risks I normally would have never dreamed of” Thinking back on his professional life, he said “In my career, I’ve definitely had a lot of ‘almost’ moments,” adding “I’ve only grown a thicker shell because performing is what I’m meant to do. Performing on this stage is proof of my resilience.” He also revealed that he is newly married.

The Turtle delivered a stirring rendition of “Before You Go” by Lewis Capaldi that moved the judges and audience. Nicole Scherzinger guessed that he might be Jesse McCartney, Ken Jeong guessed Nick Jonas, and Jenny McCarthy guessed Nick Carter.

