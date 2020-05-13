‘The Masked Singer’ Season 3 Semifinals Reveal: Spoilers & Unmasked Recap

The Masked Singer season 3 is one week from its finale. The semifinals, featuring the final 4 contestants, aired on Wednesday, May 13 at 8/7c on FOX.

FOX’s official synopsis for the semifinals episode teased “It’s down to the final four competing for the golden mask trophy in the semi-finals!! Comedian Jay Pharoah joins host Nick Cannon and panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke as they dive into the clues and make their guesses for the celebrity singers performing under their masks.”

Read on to find out what happened during the semifinals, including who was unmasked at the end of the episode.

BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW. Scroll to the end of the article to find out who was eliminated and revealed.

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 3 Semifinals Recap

The final 4 competing in the semifinals episode were the Rhino, the Turtle, the Night Angel, and the Frog. All four contestants have been solid performers week after week, so it was really down to their semifinal performances to determine who would make it into the finale.

After an opening group number from all 4 semifinalists, the Night Angel was the first to perform. Her clue package revealed that she chose the Night Angel as her character because she recently lost someone close to her. She sang a cover of “How to Love” by Lil Wayne, who performed as the Robot this season. For the Night Angel’s “closer look,” the panelists noticed a moon pin on her costume. They guessed she might be Dawn Robinson, Ciara, or Kandi Burruss.

The Turtle sang “Jealous” by Nick Jonas, and the judges guessed he could be Kevin Richardson, Nick Carter, or Justin Guarini. A major clue from the Turtle’s clue package was that he looked up to Robin Thicke as one of his childhood idols.

The Rhino gave an emotional performance of “Humble and Kind” by Tim McGraw. The panelists thought he could be Barry Zito, Jason Aldean, or Blake Shelton.

The last performance of the night came from the Frog; he chose to rap “Hip Hop Hooray” by Naughty by Nature. In addition to teasing that he has a daughter, the Frog showed a close-up clue of a “mom” pin on his costume lapel (which says “wow” when you flip it upside down). The judges guessed Chance the Rapper, Bow Wow, or Lil’ Fizz.

In the end, the Rhino received the least number of votes and was eliminated. Night Angel, Turtle, and Frog will compete next week as finalists in the season 3 finale.

The Rhino Was Unmasked, Revealing…

…Barry Zito!

Before the Rhino took off his mask, the panelists made their final predictions about his identity. Robin Thicke guessed Trace Adkins, Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy guessed Barry Zito, Nicole Scherzinger guessed Jason Aldean, and guest panelist Jay Pharoah guessed Blake Shelton.

Unmasked, Zito revealed that his recent news was that he and his wife had their third son 3 days before the semifinals episode was filmed.

Of the experience, he said “I just had such a great time, and this show has stretched me in so many ways.” He also confirmed that Jeong was correct – he did guest star in an episode of JAG.

The Masked Singer season 3 airs new episodes on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

