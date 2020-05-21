‘The Masked Singer’ Winner 2020: Who Won Season 3 Tonight?

The Masked Singer season 3 came to its exciting conclusion with its finale episode on May 20. At the end of the night, all three finalists were unmasked and a winner was crowned. The season 3 winner of The Masked Singer‘s “golden trophy” was…

BEWARE OF MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD.

…the Night Angel!

Her win was historic for The Masked Singer, as it marked the first win for a female contestant. Even though she emerged victorious and won the season 3 Golden Trophy, the Night Angel still had to take off her mask and reveal her celebrity identity to the panelists, audience, and viewers at home.

The Night Angel Took Off Her Mask, Revealing Herself as…

…Kandi Burruss!

Burruss got her start as a member of the girl group X Scape, but is presently best known as a television personality and businesswoman.

Before she took off her mask, Nicole Scherzinger guessed Taraji P. Henson, Ken Jeong guessed Tisha Campbell, and Jenny McCarthy and Robin Thicke guessed Kandi Burruss.

With her mask off, Burruss reflected on how important the season was for rebuilding her belief in herself as a singer and performer. To the judges, she said “I just really appreciate you guys for helping me build my confidence back up.”

After her win was aired on FOX, Burruss took to social media to finally celebrate the news. In an Instagram post, who wrote “I finally can stop keeping secrets!!!!! I’m so thankful for this opportunity to be on @maskedsingerfox & I’m extremely excited to represent women & win the trophy!” She also revealed that she released a new single ahead of the finale, entitled “Used to Love Me,” and encouraged fans “to download it now & add to your playlist! Tag me on your post if you post the song so that I can see your post!”

The Frog Finished in 3rd Place & The Turtle Finished in 2nd Place

After the audience voted, the Frog finished in third place, which meant he was the first finalist to take off his mask. Before revealing his identity, Ken guessed Kid Cudi, Jenny guessed Lil Romeo, and Robin and Nicole guessed Bow Wow. When the Frog took off his mask, he revealed himself to be … Bow Wow! Bow Wow said he wasn’t expecting to make it so far in the competition, but that he did it for his daughter and wanted to stay true to who he is as a rapper and focus on winning over the people, rather than out-performing the stronger vocalists.

The Turtle finished in 2nd place, just shy of victory. When the Turtle took off his mask, he revealed that Nicole and Jenny’s guess was correct – the Turtle was Jesse McCartney all along. Of his experience on the show, McCartney said “This has been a very, very long road… honestly, I’m just stunned that I’m here… This is an experience that I will never forget, truly.”

The Masked Singer season 4 premieres in Fall 2020 on FOX.

