The Rhino on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 5/6/2020

The Masked Singer season 3 is down to its final 5 contestants, and the Rhino is one of the remaining competitors performing in the quarter finals.

Here’s what we’ve learned about the Rhino so far, as well as who the judges and viewers at home think the celebrity behind the mask might be:

Rhino on ‘The Masked Singer’ Top Clues

Some major visual clues for the Rhino so far were a giant guitar with the words “Grand Ole Opry” on its neck, a motorcycle, and butterflies, a blue wig, surfing, an amp and electric guitar, a sign that said “SOUTH” in blue letters, tennis, paddleball, a big diamond ring, a sandwich roll, the state Missouri on a US map, a stocking with coal in it, the Tennessee flag, a house, a bass clef, a seal wearing a bow tie, guitar picks, yoga, and spaghetti and meatballs. The word “FAITH” also appears to have significance to the celebrity behind the mask.

The Rhino has said that “for so long, it felt like I was free-falling through life.”A major turning point in the Rhino’s life was when “I met my wife, my guardian angel.” The Rhino says he believes “Family is very important for success, especially when performing for a king is in your blood.”

The Rhino says he does “not enjoy long walks by the water.” The Rhino told the panelists “I’ve had some painful lows in my past. This show has been such a bright light for me. I’m so happy.”

The Rhino gave Robin Thicke a Lego-themed clue that included the number “100,” and told him “You and I are on the same track. Literally.”

In the Rhino’s episode 13 clue package, he said “I need quiet, tranquility, serenity” before competing. He also teased that “Rhinos are solitary creatures.” He mentioned his wife and baby rhinos – hinting that he’s a father.

In the Rhino’s quarterfinals video clue package, he said he thought his episode 13 performance was such a breakthrough because “I was thinking about my wife the entire time. Before she came along I had some major struggles – personal and professional.”

There were a lot of visual clues in the package, including 3 little elephants, ballet slippers, a drawn turkey hand, a road sign referencing a $30 fine.

The Rhino’s package “borrowed” from his home contained a Navy hat. He said “I have worn many different hats, but this one holds very special meaning.”

‘The Masked Singer’ Turtle Top Guesses

After the Rhino sang “Die a Happy Man” by Thomas Rhett for his episode 13 performance, the celebrity panel of judges guessed that he might be Jeff Bridges, Charles Kelley from Lady Antebellum, or Barry Zito.

Barry Zito has been one of the top guesses among Twitter fans.

The Rhino sang “You’ve Lost That Loving Feeling” by The Righteous Brothers, and said he’s overcoming his fear of failure and taking more risks. Nicole Scherzinger guessed Jason Aldean (because his child’s name is Navy), guest panelist Jeff Dye guessed Trace Adkins, and Ken Jeong guessed David James Elliot.

The Masked Singer season 3 airs new episodes on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

READ NEXT: Who Was Revealed on The Masked Singer Season 3 So Far?