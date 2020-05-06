The Turtle on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 5/6/2020

The Masked Singer season 3 is down to its final 5 contestants, and the Turtle is one of the remaining competitors performing in the quarter finals.

Here’s what we’ve learned about the Turtle so far, as well as who the judges and viewers at home think the celebrity behind the mask might be:

Turtle on ‘The Masked Singer’ Top Clues

Major visual clues that stood out as tied to the Turtle’s identity have included a surfboard, cooking burgers at a grill, a fire alarm, a baseball bat, bubbles, a blow-up guitar, cologne, a gavel, an arrow, a journal with a queen’s crown on it, a baseball glove, a bag tag that says “Never Keep Open This Bag,” the number 914, a queen piece on a life-sized chess board, and chips with apple salsa.

The Turtle says he is known for not just one thing. He has also revealed that at the start of his career he was “surrounded by other hungry newcomers,” but he “watched as many stars burnt too brightly too quickly.” This suggests he became a star at a young age.

The Turtle called competing on the show “an opportunity to break out of my shell,” adding that “People have always expected me to act a certain way.”

The Turtle said he was voted “Most Likely to Hunt for Booty” in the Masked Academy, and getting in trouble at school has been referenced in past clue packages.

During the Turtle’s episode 13 clue package, he said “I always put myself in last place.” “Full-package entertainer” and “check-mate” were key phrases in episode 13, emphasizing the Turtles on-stage skills as a performer.

‘The Masked Singer’ Turtle Top Guesses

After the Turtles episode 13 performances, the celebrity panel of judges guessed that he might be Gavin DeGraw, Adam Lambert, or Zayn Malik.

Among fans, Joey McIntyre has been a leading guess, especially with the clues hinting that the celebrity has a tie to New Kids on the Block.

The Masked Singer season 3 airs new episodes on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

