‘The Voice’ 2020 Finale Date: When Is the Season 18 Schedule Ending?

The 2020 season of NBC’s The Voice is coming to an end after a few weeks of live performances. The live Season 18 finale date and time is set for Tuesday, May 19 from 8-11 p.m. ET.

According to the synopsis for tonight’s episode of The Voice, the top 9 artists perform in front of coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton for a chance at a coveted spot in next week’s finale.

The coaches and contestants will each be broadcast from their homes, and host Carson Daly will be broadcast from inside The Voice studio where he will be with a bare-bones group of production crew who are practicing social distancing and taking safety precautions.

There will also be a new episode of The Voice airing tomorrow night, May 12, 2020, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

‘The Voice’ Season 18 Finale Airs Next Tuesday, May 19

There are four episodes left for this season of NBC’s The Voice including the episode that airs tonight, May 11. The remaining episodes include two episodes of performances and two results shows.

Here’s the breakdown for the rest of the season:

Monday, May 11 at 8 p.m.: Top 9 artists perform in front of the coaches

Top 9 artists perform in front of the coaches Tuesday, May 12 at 8 p.m.: Live semi-final results show where three artists will be marked safe by America’s vote. Then, the bottom three artists will be eliminated and the middle three will compete for the Instant Save for a spot in the finale.

Live semi-final results show where three artists will be marked safe by America’s vote. Then, the bottom three artists will be eliminated and the middle three will compete for the Instant Save for a spot in the finale. Monday, May 18 at 8 p.m.: This is part one of the two-part finale. The final artists perform in front of the coaches to compete for the title of The Voice.

This is part one of the two-part finale. The final artists perform in front of the coaches to compete for the title of The Voice. Tuesday, May 19 at 8 p.m.: During the first hour of this episode, the show will look back at performances by the final artists and check in with host Carson Daly. Then, the star-studded finale will unveil new performances and reveal who America has chosen as the winner of The Voice.

America’s Vote Decides Which Contestants Are In the Finale

After tonight’s show, viewers need to vote to ensure their favorite contestant makes it through to next week’s finale. There are currently three ways to vote for The Voice: on the app, online, or through Xfinity.

Downloading The Voice Official App is the best way to interact with the show and vote. The app allows you to vote and save artists as you watch live, and it is available on iOS and Android.

If you don’t want to download the app, you can vote online at www.nbc.com/VoiceVote instead. Unlike earlier in the season where you could vote ten times per contestant, there is now a limit of one vote per email address.

Starting tonight, Monday, May 11, 2020, there will be an extra way to vote; Xfinity customers will be able to use their Xfinity X1 set-top box. Users will only have to follow the directions on the screen during the broadcast feed and for up to 1 hour after. Or, search for The Voice during the broadcast or up to 1 hour after and follow the directions on the page.

All the rules and details for how to vote for The Voice are available online.

Tune into The Voice Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on NBC to watch the show in an all-new from-home format.

