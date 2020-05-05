‘The Voice’ 2020 Schedule: Is a New Episode on TV Tonight? 5/5

NBC’s The Voice is back with an all-new episode tonight, May 5, 2020. The episode will reveal the Top 9 contestants and feature performances from at least one of them.

Like last night, tonight’s episode will have the coaches and contestants broadcasting from their homes, and host Carson Daly will be broadcast from inside The Voice studio where he will be with a bare-bones group of production crew who are practicing social distancing and taking safety precautions.

According to the episode synopsis, tonight’s episode will reveal four artists that were marked safe by America’s vote. Then, the coaches will each pick one contestant to move forward and the next highest contestant from the overnight votes will compete for an Instant Save for the last spot in the Top 9.

The next new episode of The Voice after tonight will be next Monday, May 11, 2020, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. The episode that airs one week from today will have the results for the Top 4 contestants who will compete in the finals this season.

How To Vote for the Wildcard Contestant

There are normally three ways to vote for your favorite contestant on The Voice: online, through The Voice Official App or through Xfinity. For the Wildcard Instant Save, fans must vote through the Official App or the website.

Downloading The Voice Official App is the best way to interact with the show and vote. The app allows you to vote and save artists as you watch live, and it is available on iOS and Android. To use the Voice Official App to vote, users must register an NBCUniversal Profile.

If you don’t want to download the app, you can instead vote at www.nbc.com/VoiceVote. There is a limit of 10 votes per artist per email address during applicable voting windows for some votes, and starting on Tuesday, May 5, there will be a limit of one vote per artist per email address.

All the rules and details for how to vote for The Voice are available online.

‘The Voice’ Finale Airs Next Month

The Voice airs on both Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC, and with the top 9 reveal coming tonight, it’s likely the finale is getting much closer.

According to coach John Legend, The Voice only had three weeks of live shows planned in the first place, so if the schedule stays the same, then the finale will air before the end of May.

“There were only three weeks of live shows planned and those were for May,” Legend told the Associated Press in March. “So who knows what we’ll do? I don’t know if we’ll be able to do them without an audience. I haven’t spoken to the producers about what the plans are.”

Obviously, the plans are much more concrete at this point now that the live shows have started. Watch live tonight to see the results from last night’s vote and decide who you want to vote for in the race for the Wildcard Instant Save spot.

Tune into The Voice Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on NBC to watch the show in an all-new from-home format.

