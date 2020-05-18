‘The Voice’ 2020 Finalists: Meet the Top 5 Contestants

The two-day finale for NBC’s The Voice begins tonight, May 18, 2020, and will conclude on Tuesday, May 19 with a three-hour episode. There are five finalists going into the show, at least one contestant from each team.

Tonight’s episode kicks off the final phase of the competition. The remaining artists perform in front of Voice coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton to compete for the title of The Voice and America’s vote to get there.

In the previous round, the one artist from each team with the most votes was able to move on to the finale as well as one artist who competed for the instant save.

Read on to learn more about the contestants in this year’s The Voice finale.

Micah Iverson

Micah Iverson is the finalist for Team Kelly on this season of The Voice. Micah was born and raised in Tokyo to missionary parents who taught English. He’s one of nine children, and he taught himself to play the guitar and sing in order to set himself apart from his siblings.

Micah quit his job last year and moved to Atlanta to start a band and be closer to his family; he currently works at his brother’s brewery and is focusing on his music. TV Line predicts Micah’s chances of winning are low, close to 12 percent.

Thunderstorm Artis

Team Nick’s contribution to the finale contestants is Thunderstorm Artis. Thunderstorm is a fan-favorite contestant going into the two-part season finale. Like Micah, Thunderstorm comes from a large family. He has 10 siblings, and he grew up on the shores of Oahu. His family was musical, and they formed a band and performed at their father’s art gallery.

Thunderstorm’s father passed away suddenly after a heart attack, and Thunderstorm used singing as a part of his grieving process and later teamed up with his brother to tour as a duo though he later went solo again. For the past six years, Thunderstorm has been performing all over the United States.

CammWess

CammWess, a member of Team Legend, was raised in a strict, athletic household in South Carolina and sports was his main priority. Growing up, his parents pushed him to play two sports, and CammWess developed a love for basketball, dreaming to one day play in the NBA.

Unfortunately, in high school, an injury forced him to turn away from basketball and instead focus on music. He dedicated himself to choir and taught himself to play piano. He has since put college on hold to pursue music full time.

Todd Tilghman

Todd Tilghman is the finalist from Team Blake. The 41-year-old father from Meridian, Mississippi is a pastor who grew up to marry his high school sweetheart. Together, they had three children and decided to adopt a daughter. Less than a year after that, they received a call saying that their daughter’s sister also needed a home.

They now have eight children together, and Todd has spent most of his life focused on serving other people, and he came to The Voice to do something for both himself and for his family.

Toneisha Harris

Toneisha Harris earned the Instant Save last week, meaning that she secured a spot in the finale episodes. She grew up around music and joined her mom and aunts in a traveling gospel group when she was 12 years old. Her mom was very strict about singing only gospel music, but she and her father would drive around where they would sing R&B together.

Toneisha was in the gospel group with her mother for 15 years but after her father passed away, she decided to pursue R&B. Unfortunately, when her career was taking off, her son was diagnosed with leukemia. Now, her son is cancer-free and she came to The Voice to get a second start at her music career.

