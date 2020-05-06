‘The Voice’ 2020 Winner Results: Top 9 Contestants Revealed Live

During the May 5, 2020 episode of The Voice, the Top 9 contestants were revealed. Four were chosen by viewer votes and four were chosen by the coaches, and one was a wildcard contestant that was saved instantly by voters.

Following the Top 9 reveal, the next new episode of The Voice after tonight will be next Monday, May 11, 2020, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. The episode that airs one week from today will have the results for the Top 4 contestants who will compete in the finals this season.

This post will be updated live as the episode airs.

SPOILER WARNING: The remainder of this post contains spoilers for tonight’s episode as well as a live recap.

If you don’t want the full recap, go ahead and scroll to the bottom of this post to see a list of which contestants made it through to the next round.

‘The Voice’ 2020 Top 9 Live Recap

To start the episode, host Carson Daly welcomed viewers to the first-ever remote elimination show on The Voice. All the coaches and Top 17 artists joined from their homes.

Daly discussed how the night would work. The artists with the most votes from each team would advance, then the coaches would each be able to save one of their own contestants. Then, four artists would be able to compete for the wildcard instant save vote.

Daly announced that the highest number of votes within Team Blake went to Todd Tilghman. Out of the remaining three artists on his team, Blake selected Toneisha Harris to move on.

It was time for Team Legend’s results to be announced. The artist with the most votes on the team was CammWess, and then John chose Zan Fiskum to move on as well.

For Team Kelly, Micah Iverson received the most votes, so he was able to move on to the Top 9. For her choice, Kelly decided on Megan Danielle after telling all three of the remaining contestants she believed in them.

When it comes to Team Nick, fan-favorite frontrunner Thunderstorm Artis received the most votes and was saved by America. Of his remaining four contestants, Nick chose Allegra Miles.

‘The Voice’ 2020 Top 9 Contestants

Here are the top 9 contestants for the 2020 season of The Voice so far:

Team Blake: Todd Tilghman (by number of vote)

Team Blake: Toneisha Harris (saved by Blake)

Team Legend: CammWess (by number of votes)

Team Legend: Zan Fiskum (saved by John)

Team Kelly: Micah Iverson (by number of votes)

Team Kelly: Megan Danielle (saved by Kelly)

Team Nick: Thunderstorm Artis (by number of votes)

Team Nick: Allegra Miles (saved by Nick)

This list will be updated as the episode airs.

READ NEXT: ‘The Voice’ Voting 2020: How to Vote for Season 18 Performers