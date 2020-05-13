‘The Voice’ 2020 Winner Results: Top 5 Contestants Revealed Live

During the Tuesday, May 12, 2020, episode of The Voice, the Top 5 contestants were revealed. Three were chosen by viewer votes and one was chosen using the Instant Save.

Following the Top 5 reveal, the next new episode of The Voice will be next Monday, May 18, 2020, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. The episode that airs one week from today will be the three-hour season finale and reveal the winner.

SPOILER WARNING: The remainder of this post contains spoilers for the Top 5 reveal episode of The Voice as well as a live recap.

If you don’t want the full recap, go ahead and scroll to the bottom of this post to see a list of which contestants made it through to the next round.

‘The Voice’ 2020 Top 5 Live Recap

Tonight’s episode opened with Carson Daly welcoming everyone back to the show after Top 9 performances last night. Each of the coaches talked about their vocalists and said that this season has been especially nice for the winner since they’ve had to deal with so much so far.

The top vote winner got to go straight into the finale, and then the rest of the contestants sang for the instant save.

For Team Kelly, the artist moving forward to the finale is Micah Iverson, meaning Megan Danielle would compete for the instant save.

For Team Nick, moving forward was Thunderstorm Artis, meaning Allegra Miles would perform for the Instant Save.

Carson checked in with every coach to see how the quarantine was going for them. Blake said he’s making TikToks, Nick’s drinking coffee all day because he’s practicing his latte art, Kelly has been being outdoorsy and John said he’s been working with new artists who were his kids.

For Team Legend, the finalist moving forward based on votes was CammWess, meaning Zan Fiskum would compete for the Instant Save.

The show then premiered the new video for John Legend’s song “Bigger Love.”

For the final finalist based on votes, Todd Tilghman took the Team Blake spot, meaning Joanna Serenko and Toneisha Harris would compete for the instant save.

First to compete for the Instant Save was Team Kelly’s Megan Danielle, and she performed “Simple Man.” Kelly told her that her believability was off the charts and she felt a strong connection with her.

Team Nick’s Allegra Miles sang “In My Blood” by Shawn Mendes. Nick told her that he knew from the first moment he’d heard her voice that he’d be blown away every time she sang.

Zan Fiskum sang “Just a Memory,” and her coach told her that she had an angelic voice. Joanna Serenko sang “Unaware” for Team Blake, and he said she’s “had a hell of a journey” on the show because her voice is incredible and she’s so unique.

Also for Team Blake, Toneisha Harris sang “Lovin’ You” for her chance at the Instant Save. Blake told her he appreciated all of her Mariah Carey-like whistle notes.

The winner of the Instant Save was Toneisha Harris.

‘The Voice’ 2020 Top 5 Contestants

Here is the list of the Top 5 contestants of the 2020 season of The Voice:

Micah Iverson

Thunderstorm Artis

CammWess

Todd Tilghman

Toneisha Harris

