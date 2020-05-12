‘The Voice’ 2020 Eliminations Tonight: Who Got Eliminated & Voted Off 5/12

The May 12 episode of The Voice revealed the Top 5 finalists heading into next week’s Season 18 finale. Viewers voted to save four contestants following Monday’s episode, and the remaining five wildcard artists got a chance to compete for the Instant Save in order to secure a spot in the finale on Tuesday. Four artists were eliminated during Tuesday’s episode.

The description for the new episode reads, “In the live semi final results show, four artists will be revealed as safe by America’s votes. Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton star as the celebrity panel of coaches.”

We’ve got all the details on Tuesday night’s episode below, including the names of the artists who are sent home. However, before we proceed, this is your MAJOR SPOILER WARNING! Turn back now if you don’t want to know who was eliminated during the May 12 episode of The Voice!

The four contestants sent home during the May 12 episode of The Voice include: Joanna Serenko, Allegra Miles, Megan Danielle and Zan Fiskum. Toneisha Harris was saved by voters, and is officially the first ever fifth finalist of the series. Keep reading for details on who was sent home when, and who will be moving forward to compete during next week’s Season 18 finale.

Like last week, the contestants and judges were broadcasting Tuesday’s episode from their homes instead of in front of a live audience, with Carson Daly hosting the show from inside the empty studio. As of Monday’s episode, there were nine contestants left in the competition, and only five artists are able to move forward on May 12.

The Top 9 artists heading into Tuesday’s episode include: Joanna Serenko, Todd Tilghman, Toneisha Harris, Megan Danielle, Micah Iverson, CammWess, Zan Fiskum, Allegra Miles and Thunderstorm Artis.

The Artists SAVED By America’s Vote & the Judges Include …

The episode kicked off by announcing the Top 4 contestants saved by America’s vote after Monday’s episode. The finalists include …

TEAM KELLY: Micah Iverson was voted through by viewers, so Megan Danielle will be performing later in the episode.

TEAM NICK: Thunderstorm Artis was voted through by viewers, so Allegra Miles will be performing for the Instant Save.

TEAM LEGEND: CammWess was saved by America’s votes, so Zan Fiskum will be singing again later tonight.

TEAM BLAKE: Todd Tilghman was the finalist on Team Blake, so Joanna Serenko and Toneisha Harris will be performing for the Instant Save.

The Remaining Five Contestants Performed for the Instant Save & a Spot in the Final Five

Megan Danielle performed an awesome rendition of “Simple Man” and Kelly told her she is “so rock and roll,” and commented on her “pure, raw talent.” She was blown away by the performance and mentioned how special their connection was, and how moving her voice is.

Allegra Miles sang “In My Blood,” and she was incredibly animated while singing (this girl knows how to perform). Nick noted how far she’s come in the competition, and how much she’s improved during every performance. He told her it was an honor to work with her and said she “knocked [her song] out of the park.”

Zan Fiskum chose to sing “Always Remember Us This Way,” and like Allegra, she really absorbed herself in the song. Legend was impressed and mentioned Zan’s “angelic” voice, and praised her ability to master every song she sings. He called the song “lovely, heartfelt” and a “great closing statement.”

Joanna Serenko performed “Unaware,” which suited her soulful voice perfectly. Blake commented on how amazing Joanna’s journey has been, and noted that Joanna always finds a way to come back from an elimination. “I would not be surprised if America saves you again because you’re so amazing,” he told her.

Toneisha Harris went with “Loving You,” and she killed it. All of the coaches were incredibly impressed, and Blake was blown away by the “Mariah Carey-like whistle notes” and the incredible pitches she hit during the song.

Toneisha Harris Was Saved, So Joanna Serenko, Zan Fiskum, Allegra Miles and Megan Danielle Were Sent Home

So who was saved by America’s vote in the end, and which of the remaining five contestants were sent home? After Carson Daly opened the Instant Save voting to viewers, America decided to save … Toneisha Harris! So Joanna Serenko, Zan Fiskum, Allegra Miles and Megan Danielle were all eliminated.

The next new episode of The Voice airs Monday, May 18, 2020, at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on NBC. In the meantime, you can find more coverage on The Voice here.

