‘The Voice’ 2020 Eliminations Tonight: Who Got Eliminated & Voted Off 5/5

Tonight’s May 5 episode of The Voice will reveal the four lucky artists who were saved by America’s votes during last night’s episode, while four more contestants will move forward in the competition based on the judges choices. There will also be a Wildcard Instant Save to determine the ninth and final artist moving forward after tonight’s episode.

The contestants and judges will once again be broadcasting from their own homes instead of in front of a live audience, with host Carson Daly broadcasting from inside The Voice studio. As of Monday’s episode, there are 17 contestants left in the competition, and only nine artists can move forward, so viewers can expect eight eliminations during tonight’s episode.

The remaining contestants heading into Tuesday’s round of eliminations include the following artists: Megan Danielle, Michah Iverson, Mandi Thomas, Cedrice (Team Kelly), Arei Moon, Allegra Miles, Roderick Chambers, Thunderstorm Artis, Michael Williams (Team Nick), Todd Tilghman, Toneisha Harris, Joei Fulco, Joanna Serenko (Team Blake), Zan Fiskum, Mike Jerel, Mandi Castillo and CammWess (Team Legend).

The description for Tuesday’s episode reads, “In the live results show, four artists, one from each team, will be revealed as safe by America’s votes. Each Coach then selects an additional artist to move forward. The Artist with the next highest overnight votes from each team will compete in the Wildcard Instant Save for the last spot in the Top 9.”

This article will explore tonight’s episode of The Voice in detail as we do a live recap while it airs. If you aren’t completely caught up to the May 5 episode, this is your MAJOR SPOILER WARNING! Turn back now if you don’t want to know who was eliminated! This post will also be written in real time, so don’t forget to refresh the page every few minutes to keep up with the live spoilers. Enjoy, and thanks for reading!

The Artists SAVED By America’s Vote & the Judges Include …

Before we head into eliminations, we wanted to highlight the eight artists saved by both America’s Vote and the judges’ picks.

The first contestant safe from tonight’s cut is Todd Tilghman (Team Blake), who was saved by America’s Vote. Blake Shelton also saved Toneisha Harris, so both Tilgman and Harris are moving forward in the competition.

As for Team Legend, America saved CammWess, while John Legend decided to keep Zan Fiskum. Meanwhile, America saved Micah Iverson (Team Kelly), while Clarkson herself decided to keep Megan Danielle.

For the last two saves of the night (Team Nick), Thunderstorm Artis was saved by America, while Nick Jonas decided to keep Allegra Miles.

New episodes of The Voice airs Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. You can find more coverage on The Voice here.

