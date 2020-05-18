‘The Voice’ Season 18 Finale Schedule & Time

NBC’s The Voice is wrapping up its shorter season this week after three weeks of shows produced from the homes of contestants and judges. The season comes to an end with two hours of performances tonight, May 18, 2020, and three hours of content tomorrow night, May 19, 2020.

The Voice is currently broadcasting from the homes of each of the contestants and coaches as well as from The Voice studio, where host Carson Daly is working alongside a small group of crew members who are following social distancing guidelines and taking precautions.

The artists who will compete for the title are Micah Iverson for Team Kelly, Thunderstorm Artis for Team Nick, CammWess for Team Legend, Todd Tilghman for Team Blake and Toneisha Harris for Team Blake. Toneisha won the Instant Save last week after not being the top vote earner on her team for the previous performance.

Read on to learn more about the finale time and schedule for The Voice.

‘The Voice’ 2020 Finale Schedule and Time

There are three episodes across two days, totaling five hours, of finale content for Season 18 of The Voice.

The first episode, which airs tonight, May 18, 2020, at 8 p.m./7 p.m. central is two hours long and will showcase performances from each of the finalists. Voting will open during the show and stay open until the following morning at around 9 a.m. ET.

Then, the first part of the finale event is a one-hour episode showing host Carson Daly catching up with each of the finalists in advance of the finale event and also catching up with the coaches.

The final part of the finale will be a two-hour event culminating in the crowning of this season’s The Voice. It starts at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19.

Here’s the breakdown of the schedule:

Monday, May 18, 8:00 p.m./7p.m. central: The final five contestants compete for votes.

The final five contestants compete for votes. Tuesday, May 19, 8:00 p.m./7 p.m. central: In anticipation of the season finale, relive the artists’ performances before the winner is crowned. During this one hour special, check in live with host Carson Daly, and the finalists as they prepare for the live finale.

In anticipation of the season finale, relive the artists’ performances before the winner is crowned. During this one hour special, check in live with host Carson Daly, and the finalists as they prepare for the live finale. Tuesday, May 19, 9:00 p.m.: The star-studded finale will unveil new performances and reveal who America has chosen to be the winner of The Voice.

The Finale Will Feature Performances From Coaches & Celebrities

During the finale event, there will be performances from Voice coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Nick Jonas and Blake Shelton.

Here’s what to expect from each performance during the finale episode on Tuesday, May 19:

The Jonas Brothers will perform their new single X alongside KAROL G

Bon Jovi will perform “Limitless” from their new album

Lady Antebellum will perform “Champagne Night”

Kelly Clarkson will perform her new single “I Dare You”

Nick Jonas will perform a cover of “Until We Meet Again”

John Legend will perform a medley of his hits including “All of Me,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water” and “Conversations in the Dark”

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will perform “Nobody But You”

Each coach will perform a duet with their team’s finalist

Tune in to The Voice finale episodes on Monday, May 18 and Tuesday, May 19 to see the performances and see who will be crowned the winner of this season of The Voice.

