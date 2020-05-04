‘The Voice’ Season 18 Top 9 Winner Predictions

The 2020 season of NBC’s The Voice is heating up with the Top 17 performers singing on May 4 for votes from the viewers. The Top 9 contestants will be announced tomorrow, May 5, during the next live episode.

According to the episode synopsis, during tonight’s episode, the winner from the 4-way Knockout will be revealed. Then, “the remaining Top 17 artists perform in front of coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton for their chance at a spot in the Top 9.”

The coaches and contestants will each be broadcast from their homes, and host Carson Daly will be broadcast from inside The Voice studio where he will be with a bare-bones group of production crew who are practicing social distancing and taking safety precautions.

Here’s who we think will make it through to the Top 9 based on performances so far:

Megan Danielle

Megan Danielle is currently on Team Kelly. She made waves when she sang “Remedy” for her blind audition, and then she came out on top in the Battle and Knockout rounds with “Top of The World” and “Piece by Piece.”

Megan has delivered most of the strongest performances of the season so far, and Kelly will be ecstatic if she’s able to secure another win for her team as it would mark the fourth championship in five seasons.

Thunderstorm Artis

Thunderstorm Artis has arguably the most star power of any of the performers this year. He has bounced around teams a few times but is currently on Team Nick.

Thunderstorm performed a very intriguing rendition of “Blackbird” for his blind audition and then performed “Stay” in the Battle Round and “Preach” during the Knockouts. He’s due for an amazing, showstopping performance, and we think he’ll deliver that during the first of the live shows.

CammWess

CammWess is currently on Team Legend, but he has had a rough time and jumped around between teams a bit after Kelly opted for someone else over him.

We think CammWess will excel with John as his coach, though. He performed “Earned It” for his blind audition, “Senorita” for the Battle Round, and “Say Something” for the Knockout round. It’s possible his performance tonight will vault him to the top as voters’ choice for the next round.

Mandi Castillo

Mandi Castillo was the person who nearly knocked Thunderstorm out during the previous round, and we think she’s a strong contender for this season. She’s currently on Team Legend, and she’s definitely at the very least on par with the remainder of the women in the competition at this point.

Mandi Castillo performed “Asi Fue” during her Blind Audition, “Senorita” for her Battle Round, and “Stand By Me” for the Knockout Round.

Joei Fulco

Joei Fulco is another strong female contender this season, and she’s currently Team Blake’s frontrunner. She sang “Gypsies, Tramps & Thieves” for her Blind Audition, “The Best” during the Battle Round and “When Will I Be Loved” during the knockout round.

Blake has won the competition more than any other coach, and he has by far the most experience, which means voters may have some loyalty to his team and decide to vote for Joei to support Blake as well.

Allegra Miles

Allegra Miles is another member of Team Nick to grace this list. She sang “Use Somebody” for her Blind Audition, “How Will I Know You” for her Battle Round, and “Chandelier” for the Knockouts.

Allegra is great at choosing songs for her voice, and we think she’ll start to stand out even more now that she’ll be alone on the stage more often.

Cedrice

Cedrice is one more ray of hope from Team Kelly. She’s one of the strongest contenders for winner this year, and she’s great at performing with the confidence of an already established artist.

Cedrice sang “Fever” for her Blind Audition, “Stay” for her Battle Round, and “Love on The Brain” during the Knockout Round.

Joanna Serenko

Joanna Serenko has been something of a front-runner since her Blind Audition when she sang The Beatles’ “All My Lovin’.” She’s currently a member of Team Blake after being stolen by him during the Knockout Round.

We’ve seen Joanna sing “when the party’s over” in Battle Rounds and then “Angel From Montgomery” during the Knockout Round. Tonight will be the first time we see Joanna under Blake’s coaching, so that will definitely be something to consider when watching the new performance.

Arei Moon

The last spot on this list and in the Top 9, we believe, will be Team Nick’s Arei Moon. She has been somewhat unsure of herself so far, but it’s possible this new at-home format will cause her to have more confidence and really come into herself on stage.

So far, we’ve seen Arei perform “Miss Independent” at her Blind Audition, “Missing You” during the Battle Round, and “You Don’t Know My Name” during the Knockout Round.

Tune into The Voice on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT to see if our predictions are correct.

