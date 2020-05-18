‘The Voice’ Season 18 Winner Predictions & 2020 Finale Spoilers

The finale event for the 2020 season of The Voice begins tonight, May 18, 2020. The show will wrap up its season tomorrow, with three hours of airtime filled with performances before announcing the winner.

The Voice is currently broadcasting from the homes of each of the contestants and coaches as well as from The Voice studio, where host Carson Daly is working alongside a small group of crew members who are following social distancing guidelines and taking precautions.

The artists who will compete for the title are Micah Iverson for Team Kelly, Thunderstorm Artis for Team Nick, CammWess for Team Legend, Todd Tilghman for Team Blake and Toneisha Harris for Team Blake. Toneisha won the Instant Save last week after not being the top vote earner on her team for the previous performance.

Because the winner for The Voice is decided based on votes after Monday night’s episode, there aren’t many spoilers available ahead of time. We do, however, have predictions for who will win and the entire lineup of performances for the two-hour finale event on Tuesday night.

‘The Voice’ 2020 Season Finale Winner Predictions

Since there are five finalists this season rather than the usual three or four, it’s a bit harder to make a prediction as to who will win. That being said, there are two clear front-runners this season.

Todd Tilghman is an extremely talented father who has connected with viewers in a major way. He hasn’t had to resort to the Instant Save at all, and we think he has a good chance of walking away with the title of The Voice for Team Blake.

Not far behind is Thunderstorm Artis who became a fan favorite after his blind audition where he sang “Blackbird.” He’s a true artist, and every performance has been top-notch throughout the season. It’s very possible his fans will come through and vote him in as the winner of this season, which would give the win to Team Nick.

Less likely as a winner is Toneisha Harris for Team Blake. She had to compete for the Instant Save last week, and we think that she just doesn’t have the votes to pull through all the way. The same goes for CammWess, who seemed to be a favorite, but his momentum has since slowed. Last is Micah, who is cute and talented but just doesn’t seem to have the same kind of star power as our predicted winner Todd or runner-up Thunderstorm.

‘The Voice’ Season 18 Finale Spoilers

Now, we don’t know who wins the voice, but we do have the whole lineup of performers for the finale event.

Here’s who will be performing on Tuesday night’s episode of The Voice:

The Jonas Brothers will perform their new single X alongside KAROL G

Bon Jovi will perform “Limitless” from their new album

Lady Antebellum will perform “Champagne Night”

Kelly Clarkson will perform her new single “I Dare You”

Nick Jonas will perform a cover of “Until We Meet Again”

John Legend will perform a medley of his hits including “All of Me,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water” and “Conversations in the Dark”

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will perform “Nobody But You”

Each coach will perform a duet with their team’s finalist

Tune in to The Voice finale episodes on Monday, May 18 and Tuesday, May 19 to see the performances and see who will be crowned the winner of this season of The Voice.

