‘The Voice’ Season 18 Top 4 Winner Predictions

The 2020 season of NBC’s The Voice is heating up with the Top 9 performers singing on May 11 for votes from the viewers. The Top 4 contestants will be announced tomorrow, May 12, during the next live episode.

According to the episode synopsis, during tonight’s episode, the top 9 will perform for their chance at making their way into next week’s star-studded season finale.

The coaches and contestants will each be broadcast from their homes, and host Carson Daly will be broadcast from inside The Voice studio where he will be with a bare-bones group of production crew who are practicing social distancing and taking safety precautions.

Here’s who we think will make it through to the Top 4 based on performances so far:

Thunderstorm Artis

Thunderstorm Artis, the young singer from Portland, Oregon, has arguably the most star power of any of the performers this year. He has bounced around teams a few times but is currently on Team Nick.

Thunderstorm performed a very intriguing rendition of “Blackbird” for his blind audition and then performed “Stay” in the Battle Round and “Preach” during the Knockouts.

For the first of the playoffs, Thunderstorm performed “Summertime,” and the performance was showstopping. John Legend said he felt like it was his best performance since his audition, and that’s saying a lot. We think he’s a real contender as a winner for this year’s show as long as he delivers another great performance in his fight to get to the Top 4.

CammWess

CammWess is currently on Team Legend, but he has had a rough time and jumped around between teams a bit after Kelly opted for someone else over him.

We think CammWess will excel with John as his coach, though. He performed “Earned It” for his blind audition, “Senorita” for the Battle Round, and “Say Something” for the Knockout round. His performance last week truly delivered, and we think he will deliver once again this week in advance of the finale.

Last week, CammWess sang “Ain’t No Sunshine,” and he showed off his vocals so well that Kelly said she was upset she’d let him go during the Knockouts. John even called CammWess’s voice “sweet and beautiful.”

Joanna Serenko

Joanna Serenko has been something of a front-runner since her Blind Audition when she sang The Beatles’ “All My Lovin’.” She’s currently a member of Team Blake after being stolen by him during the Knockout Round.

We’ve seen Joanna sing “when the party’s over” in Battle Rounds and then “Angel From Montgomery” during the Knockout Round. Tonight will be the first time we see Joanna under Blake’s coaching, so that will definitely be something to consider when watching the new performance.

While Joanna wasn’t a leader with votes last week, we think she’ll bounce back and deliver a performance that no one sees coming this week in advance of the finale. Last week she performed “Don’t Let Me Be Lonely Tonight” for her chance at the instant save and she won out over the other three contestants.

Megan Danielle

Megan Danielle is currently on Team Kelly. She made waves when she sang “Remedy” for her blind audition, and then she came out on top in the Battle and Knockout rounds with “Top of The World” and “Piece by Piece.”

Megan has delivered most of the strongest performances of the season so far, and Kelly will be ecstatic if she’s able to secure another win for her team as it would mark the fourth championship in five seasons.

Last week, Megan performed “Anyone,” leading Nick to call her a “Gifted Vocalist.” She wasn’t voted through to the next round, but she was saved by her coach, and we think she’ll also step up this week to deliver something truly showstopping to get a chance to make it through to the finale.

