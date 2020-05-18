‘The Voice’ Season 19 Renewed or Canceled: It Will Return

The season 18 finale of The Voice airs Monday, May 18 and Tuesday, May 19 at 8/7c on NBC. While NBC has not yet formally announced that there will be a season 19 for The Voice, fans should not worry about it potentially being canceled. As a mega-hit show for the network, the expectation is that there will be a season 19 of the show.

While the ratings for the season 18 premiere were relatively low compared to past The Voice season premieres, the show seemed to bounce back as the season progressed. TV Insider points out that, during the season’s penultimate week of competition and new episodes, The Voice took the ratings lead in the 18-49 demographic and total viewers categories for primetime shows in its timeslot. That bodes well not only for season 18 finale viewership but for the future of new seasons.

The Season 19 Premiere Date & Celebrity Mentors Have Not Been Announced

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to be an issue in the United States, preventing television production from proceeding as scheduled, it is unclear when season 19 of The Voice will air, or how it will be impacted by social distancing regulations.

Without an official season 19 announcement, that means that the season 19 celebrity coaches are also unconfirmed. Season 18 featured Blake Shelton, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, and Voice newcomer Nick Jonas as the coaches, but it remains to be seen if those 4 recording artists will return together for season 19, or if there will be new coaches thrown into the mix.

In a press conference, The Boot reports that mentor Blake Shelton, the only original celebrity mentor who was a part of season 18, teased that there’s potential for any coach from past seasons to return in the future. Speaking of his girlfriend Gwen Stefani, who served as a coach on season 17, he said “We’re not seeing the last of Gwen on that show, by any means. I wouldn’t say we’ve seen the last of anybody who’s ever been on that show.”

