‘The Voice’ Instant Save Voting Tonight – 5/12/2020

Tonight on NBC’s The Voice, three artists compete for the Instant Save vote in order to secure the final spot in next week’s finale. You can vote for the Instant Save online or on the Voice App.

Instant save voting is only open for a small amount of time near the end of the episode, after the three performances and before host Carson Daly announces which of those contestants moves on to the next episode.

All artists not on the top of their teams will compete for the Instant Save, and the four artists with the smallest number of votes will be eliminated from the competition at the end of the show.

Here’s how to vote for the Instant Save:

Vote for the Instant Save on the Voice App or Online

In past seasons, the Instant Save vote took place on Twitter when viewers would vote using the hashtag #VoiceSave along with the name of the artist they wanted to save from elimination.

Now, things are a bit different. Viewers have to vote using the Voice App or the show’s website. They must be registered with a valid email address, Facebook account, or Google account for both methods. Once voting opens up, you can go here to vote within the time period. You can also vote on the Official Voice App.

Voting is only open for a small amount of time, so be sure to get in there as quickly as possible to make your vote for the Instant Save count.

Fans have previously taken to Twitter to call out what they call an unfair voting process when it comes to the instant saves. Because the Instant Save happens during the East Coast broadcast of the show, West Coast voters have to decide who to vote for before even seeing the performances.

‘The Voice’ Finale Airs Next Tuesday, May 19

There are three episodes left for this season of NBC’s The Voice including the episode that airs tonight, May 12. The remaining episodes include two results show and one episode of performances.

Here’s the breakdown for the rest of the season:

Tuesday, May 12 at 8 p.m.: Live semi-final results show where three artists will be marked safe by America’s vote. Then, the bottom three artists will be eliminated and the middle three will compete for the Instant Save for a spot in the finale.

Live semi-final results show where three artists will be marked safe by America’s vote. Then, the bottom three artists will be eliminated and the middle three will compete for the Instant Save for a spot in the finale. Monday, May 18 at 8 p.m.: This is part one of the two-part finale. The final artists perform in front of the coaches to compete for the title of The Voice.

This is part one of the two-part finale. The final artists perform in front of the coaches to compete for the title of The Voice. Tuesday, May 19 at 8 p.m.: During the first hour of this episode, the show will look back at performances by the final artists and check in with host Carson Daly. Then, the star-studded finale will unveil new performances and reveal who America has chosen as the winner of The Voice.

Tune in to The Voice on NBC to see whether Team Kelly, Team Nick, Team Blake or Team Legend will earn the title of season 18 winner.

