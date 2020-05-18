‘The Voice’ Voting 2020: How to Vote for the Season 18 Winner

NBC’s The Voice two-part season finale begins tonight, on Monday, May 18, 2020. The five finalists will perform their songs tonight, and the results will be revealed live tomorrow night as the winner of The Voice is crowned.

The Voice is currently broadcasting from the homes of each of the contestants and coaches as well as from The Voice studio, where host Carson Daly is working alongside a small group of crew members who are following social distancing guidelines and taking precautions.

During the first episode, the finalists will each perform in hopes of receiving the most votes from viewers. Then, the results will be revealed at the end of a three-hour finale event that takes place tomorrow night starting at 8 p.m.

The artists who will compete for the title are Micah Iverson for Team Kelly, Thunderstorm Artis for Team Nick, CammWess for Team Legend, Todd Tilghman for Team Blake and Toneisha Harris for Team Blake. Toneisha won the Instant Save last week after not being the top vote earner on her team for the previous performance.

Read on to learn how to vote for artists tonight on The Voice.

Vote and Play Along With The Voice App

Downloading The Voice Official App is the best way to interact with the show and vote. The app allows you to vote and save artists as you watch live, and it is available on iOS and Android.

To use the Voice Official App to vote, users must register an NBCUniversal Profile. The profile is also usable to vote for America’s Got Talent during the upcoming season of the show.

The App also allows you to create a type of ‘fantasy team’ and draft which contestants you think will make it far in the season, and it allows you to be ranked among other users who also made their own fantasy team.

Online Voting Will Also Be Open

If you don’t want to download the app, you can vote online at www.nbc.com/VoiceVote instead. Unlike earlier in the season where you could vote ten times per contestant, there is now a limit of one vote per email address.

Starting Monday, May 11, 2020, there was an extra way to vote; Xfinity customers will be able to use their Xfinity X1 set-top box. Users will only have to follow the directions on the screen during the broadcast feed and for up to 1 hour after. Or, search for The Voice during the broadcast or up to 1 hour after and follow the directions on the page.

When using an Xfinity remote, you can also use the voice command “Vote for The Voice” via your Voice Remote during the voting window. You can also vote at xfinity.com/VoiceVote during applicable voting windows. The limit is 10 votes per artist per Facebook account or Xfinity account. This method does not require an Xfinity X1 set-top box, Xfinity Voice Remote or an Xfinity subscription that includes NBC according to the FAQ.

All the rules and details for how to vote for The Voice are available online.

Tune into The Voice Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on NBC to watch the show in an all-new from-home format.

