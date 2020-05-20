‘The Voice’ Winner 2020 Results: Who Won Season 18 Tonight?

Tonight was the season finale of The Voice, which featured performances from the coaches and other stars before the announcement of the winner of this season.

The three-hour season finale event came to viewers from the homes of coaches Nick Jonas, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and John Legend as well as the homes of the artists and from The Voice stage with host Carson Daly.

The artists competing for the win were Micah Iverson for Team Kelly, Thunderstorm Artis for Team Nick, CammWess for Team Legend, Todd Tilghman for Team Blake and Toneisha Harris for Team Blake as well. Toneisha won the Instant Save last week after not being the top vote earner on Team Blake.

SPOILER WARNING: Spoilers for the winners of The Voice follow. Don’t read on if you don’t want to know who won.

Who Won ‘The Voice’ 2020?

After nearly two hours of performances from the contestants, coaches and other stars like Bon Jovi, Carson Daly finally announced the results from America’s vote regarding who would win the title of The Voice.

Carson checked in with Todd, Toneisha, CammWess, Thunderstorm and Micah before announcing the winner and order of the runners-up.

In fifth place was Micah Iverson. Ahead of him, coming in fourth place was CammWess, meaning the top three were Todd, Toneisha and Thunderstorm.

The winner of this year’s season of The Voice is Todd Tilghman, meaning Blake secured his seventh win. Thunderstorm and Toneisha finished in second and third place.

Who Were the Top Five Finalists?

There were five finalists going into the finale, and they come from a variety of backgrounds.

CammWess (Team Legend): For his finale performance, CammWess performed "Purple Rain" by Prince in what was the first time the song had ever been cleared for performance on the show. He performed in a purple blazer and completed the act with purple lights and a fog machine. After the performance, John told him that he applauded his artistry and passion. He later performed his original, "Save It For Tomorrow," which he wrote.

Todd Tilghman (Team Blake): Last night, Todd performed "I Can Only Imagine" by MercyMe and brought Kelly Clarkson to tears. Blake said that he wanted Todd to connect more with the lyrics and message and convey that in his performance, and John said that he was full of "enthusiasm, heart, and soul." Later, he performed "Long Way Home," which was written by Ester Dean and Voice alum Ryan Innes.

Micah Iverson (Team Kelly): Micah sang "Chasing Cars" by Snow Patrol, which made Kelly really excited since she thought it was the best way to show off his fitting in the pop-rock-alt genre. Later, Micah performed his single "Butterflies," which he wrote himself.

Thunderstorm Artis (Team Nick): Thunderstorm sang "What a Wonderful World" by Louis Armstrong, making Nick really proud of having him on his team. He noted that the song captured a feeling we all need at the moment, and it also showed off just how talented Thunderstorm is. Nick said the performance was full of "emotional artistry" and "vocal excellence." For his original, Thunderstorm sang "Sedona" which he wrote himself with creative input from Ryan Tedder.

Toneisha Harris (Team Blake): Toneisha sang "Faithfully" by Journey for her chosen song in the finale. The coaches compared her to Chaka Khan and Blake thought it was her best performance yet. For her original, she sang "My Superhero," which she wrote for her son, and the song brought Kelly to tears. Blake told her that performance was "as good as it gets."

Who Performed During the Finale Event?

During the finale event, there were performances from Voice coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Nick Jonas and Blake Shelton.

Here’s a breakdown of the performances that took place during the finale.

The Jonas Brothers performed their new single X alongside KAROL G

Bon Jovi performed “Limitless” from their new album

Lady Antebellum performed “Champagne Night”

Kelly Clarkson performed her new single “I Dare You”

Nick Jonas performed a cover of “Until We Meet Again”

John Legend performed a medley of his hits including “All of Me,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water” and “Conversations in the Dark”

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani performed “Nobody But You”

The Voice will return for Season 19 at some point in 2020 or 2021, as there is the expectation that it will return for another season.

